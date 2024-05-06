Scott Begbie: Next UK Government will prove Scotland should go its own way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Next UK Government will prove Scotland should go its own way

It doesn’t matter what colour of rosette the powerbrokers wear; Westminster will still treat Scotland with contempt.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) celebrates with the newly elected Mayor of West Midlands, Richard Parker. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire
By Scott Begbie

If the Conservative government in Westminster was a dog, it would have been despatched by any decent, caring vet by now.

It is limping along, barely functioning, fit for nothing but snarling and snapping because it’s so old, so lame and so tired.

Time to put this sad bunch out their collective misery – which is why Prime Minister Rishi Sunak needs to stop faffing around and call a general election now.

I mean, what is the point of this grizzly crew clinging on? Other than merely to prove what we already know – they are interested in power for power’s sake, for enriching themselves and their mates.

They give not a jot that, under their watch, the gap between rich and poor has widened to a gulf that has taken on abyss-like status. They are positively gleeful over starving the National Health Service of cash so they can manufacture a funding crisis and claim the NHS, which they broke, can only be fixed by allowing it to be privatised.

They have engineered a Brexit so painful and damaging that future historians will study this era of waste and decay in astonishment, adding a footnote of: “WTF?”

I am not alone in my opinion that the Tories need to go, and to go now. Our friends south of the border have just made that abundantly clear by not so much saying no to the Tories at their local elections as screaming: “For pity’s sake, just get out!”

And, still, they hang on.

Keir Starmer is an empty echo chamber

The fear is that in the dying months of their regime, the current incumbents will lurch even further to the right – believe me, it’s possible – while exercising a scorched-earth policy to ensure the next government is left with a country so trashed it can’t be made good for generations.

If Sunak is so thrawn and so blind to the mood music of voters, we will just have to grimace and bear it up until the last possible moment, before he is crowbarred out of number 10.

It certainly feels as though the current prime minister’s remaining days in power are numbered. Image: PA

Not, of course, that I have much faith in who will follow. Sir Keir Starmer is an empty echo chamber, offering pat words and no promises that might come back and bite him on the backside.

Personally, I would welcome Labour in government in the UK for one simple reason. It will demonstrate beyond doubt that, when it comes to Scotland, it doesn’t matter what colour of rosette the powerbrokers are wearing; Westminster will still treat our nation with contempt.

They will still take our resources and give us back crumbs, telling us whining Jocks to just be grateful for their generosity.

A Scottish parliament is still our best hope for a prosperous, forward-looking, self-sufficient and proud nation

Five years of that will be an eye-opener – one that will hopefully make people realise that, for all its ills and travails at the moment, a Scottish parliament is still our best hope for a prosperous, forward-looking, self-sufficient and proud nation. An independent one.

So, yes, I will be looking forward to casting my vote in the upcoming UK general election – and hoping with all my heart it will be the last time I have to.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

