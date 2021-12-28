Readers’ letters: Missing point of jab correspondence

Sir, – Neither Peter Smith nor Gordon Morison have picked up on the fundamental point in my letter published by you on December 16.

To deny someone their right of treatment under the NHS is not the main issue; what is, is the fact that those who do not get vaccinated are more likely to end up in hospital and are far more likely to spread Covid to others.

That is selfish and there needs to be some sort of sanction.

Neither Gordon Morison nor Peter Smith make any suggestion as to how we can persuade the unvaccinated to get injected; as long as they don’t – and we know the vaccination is working – these thoughtless people are prolonging the pandemic and putting unnecessary pressure on the NHS.

Andrew Dingwall-Fordyce, Garlogie House, Westhill, Aberdeen.

‘Stupidity’ and lives at risk

Sir, – I am in total agreement with Allan Sutherland’s comments in Letters. May I also add some further comments?

The rules are all the same irrespective of whether you have been vaccinated or not.

The entire population has been classed together and thrown into the one massive pot.

This is beginning to wear thin now and is certainly neither fair nor ethical.

I strongly object to the fact that, after almost two years into this pandemic, having stuck stringently to every rule that has been imposed – from face coverings to social distancing, limits on our freedom and movement etc – and having myself been triple vaccinated, along with so many others, I am still being lumped together with the non-vaccinated population in relation to being treated the same.

My annoyance is also exacerbated by the possibility that I take seriously ill or am involved in a dreadful traffic accident. I get taken to the nearest hospital and find that there is no bed for me because all the beds are full with people with Covid who have not been vaccinated.

I may die through no fault of my own due to the stupidity of others.

There has potentially been a huge question mark put on my chances of survival, following a non-Covid related hospital admission scenario.

This is grossly unfair, extremely worrying and highlights the selfish attitude of the people who are choosing not to be vaccinated.

Christine McLellan, Church Road, Duffus, Moray.

Machiavelli and Baldrick outspun

Sir, – The entirely valid criticism of the UK Government in terms of strict adherence to the lockdown rules is quite clear and unequivocal.

It is perhaps also advisable that a modicum of restraint recognises that none of us are entirely perfect and if we are totally honest, we are all perhaps guilty to a greater or lesser extent on occasions.

What puzzles me is the significant lag between when the “lockdown crimes” were committed and detected and when the news evidence was finally produced 12-20 months later with a dramatic flourish.

Machiavelli or Baldrick would undoubtedly be in their element.

The amount of leaking and undermining is seriously lowering public confidence very significantly at a time of national crisis. It has a distinct element of deliberate demoralisation and benefits none of us. Is this the intent?

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.