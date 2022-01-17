Readers’ letters: Use your vote wisely for city

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I notice again the Evening Express has included a letter from former councillor Muriel Jaffrey, this time about Union Street Central.

It is not often that I agree with Muriel, but on May 5 there will be Aberdeen City Council elections and residents over the age of 16 will get an opportunity to vote for the SNP and her suggestion of opening up Union Street again, or Labour and councillor Jenny

Laing’s suggestion of keeping Union Street Central as a pedestrianised area.

I appreciate buses have been inconvenienced, I appreciate journey times are taking a bit longer but our city can no longer continue in the past – we must embrace the future by

investing in our city centre.

Aberdeen’s future belongs with you, the public, so on May 5 you have a clear choice to back those that want to invest and see progress by putting people first, or those that want to manage decline by putting buses before people.

It’s your choice, so make it wisely.

Willie Young, Prospect Terrace, Aberdeen

Cunning plan?

I agree totally with your contributor Muriel Jaffrey that the people of Aberdeen deserve to have a vote on this ludicrous situation in Union Street.

While we were all locked down fearing the worst from this terrible pandemic Jenny Laing and friends had a cunning plan or, as she says, a masterplan to carve up Union Street while no one was looking even saying it was temporary.

Rubbish! She knew exactly what she was doing. There was no need for Union Street to be touched as it has wide streets and pavements.

I hope the good people of Aberdeen remember all the disruption caused by this council

when the May elections arrive.

Sandra Yeats, Braeside

Think of others

Surely I’m not the only person who uses public transport (bus), who is angered and frustrated by passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

Hardly any of these individuals have evidence of medical exceptions, or are asked by

drivers to produce any proof.

These individuals are selfish and irresponsible, putting others at risk.

Craig Fraser, Craig’s Road, Ellon