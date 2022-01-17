Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Use your vote wisely for city

By EE readers
January 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

I notice again the Evening Express has included a letter from former councillor Muriel Jaffrey, this time about Union Street Central.

It is not often that I agree with Muriel, but on May 5 there will be Aberdeen City Council elections and residents over the age of 16 will get an opportunity to vote for the SNP and her suggestion of opening up Union Street again, or Labour and councillor Jenny
Laing’s suggestion of keeping Union Street Central as a pedestrianised area.

I appreciate buses have been inconvenienced, I appreciate journey times are taking a bit longer but our city can no longer continue in the past – we must embrace the future by
investing in our city centre.

Aberdeen’s future belongs with you, the public, so on May 5 you have a clear choice to back those that want to invest and see progress by putting people first, or those that want to manage decline by putting buses before people.

It’s your choice, so make it wisely.

Willie Young, Prospect Terrace, Aberdeen

Cunning plan?

I agree totally with your contributor Muriel Jaffrey that the people of Aberdeen deserve to have a vote on this ludicrous situation in Union Street.

While we were all locked down fearing the worst from this terrible pandemic Jenny Laing and friends had a cunning plan or, as she says, a masterplan to carve up Union Street while no one was looking even saying it was temporary.

Rubbish! She knew exactly what she was doing. There was no need for Union Street to be touched as it has wide streets and pavements.

I hope the good people of Aberdeen remember all the disruption caused by this council
when the May elections arrive.

Sandra Yeats, Braeside

Think of others

Surely I’m not the only person who uses public transport (bus), who is angered and frustrated by passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

Hardly any of these individuals have evidence of medical exceptions, or are asked by
drivers to produce any proof.

These individuals are selfish and irresponsible, putting others at risk.

Craig Fraser, Craig’s Road, Ellon

