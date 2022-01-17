Readers’ letters: Prime minister is the same person he always was

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – I really don’t understand what all the fuss is about Mr Johnson. Boris hasn’t changed – he’s still the same whimsical, hyperbole-speaking person with a strong sense of entitlement who was so beloved by the Conservative Party and English voters.

He certainly did a good job ordering all those vaccines and the UK now stands 10th in the league for percentage of population vaccinated against Covid (or first as Boris likes to call it).

We could throw a party to celebrate this success (BYOB).

As for Mr Rees-Mogg, he is perfectly correct.

The Scottish secretary (Alister Jack in case you didn’t know his name) is a large landowner who was privately educated and is a jolly decent chap whereas Douglas Ross is only a farmworker’s son – obviously pretty lightweight.

I think Boris and Jacob should visit Scotland more frequently to give us lowly Scots the opportunity to get to know them a bit better.

Jim Conn, Ardieknowes, Maud, Peterhead.

Too much TV over the festive period?

Sir, – As a reader and contributor to this page it never fails to amaze me how the SNP-independence enthusiasts must scour the media for literal ammunition to aid their favourite tactic of “Tory bashing”.

In the last week alone in the letters page there have been diatribes on English-British nationalism, alleged illegal garden parties and spats between Westminster Tories and Holyrood’s Conservative leader, all translated as justifiable reasons for the drastic dismantling of the UK.

Some of these topics are of interest and impact on opinion across the public and political party panorama and, therefore, are fair game.

However, it is either a pretty desperate stretch of the imagination, or it might be clever tongue in cheek when a biology piece on the evolving carnivorous habit of the “St Kilda mouse” gets commandeered by Bill Maxwell to speculate on the possibility of political cannibalism in the Tory party!

Too much TV watching of The Gruffalo and The Big Bad Mouse over the festive period, I suspect.

William Morgan, Midstocket, Aberdeen.

Double standards over lap dancing

Sir, – The controversy over Inverness’s only lap dancing venue continues, but there seems to be double standards.

Pre-Covid I attended events at Eden Court , which is also licensed (and I believe grant-assisted) by Highland Council.

One was an Evening of Burlesque, where female dancers were covered only by G strings and nipple cups, and another was Bohemian Rapsody – where a male cast member comes off the stage into the auditorium clad only in pants, stockings and suspenders, sits on the lap of a female audience member, who strokes him, much to her, and the rest of the audience’s delight. There were also several simulated sex acts!

I’ve also seen plays that have had a completely nude female running around the stage, and a full frontal naked male simulating doggy-style sex on stage.

There have also been female-only nights featuring male strippers like the Chippendales.

This is in a venue with no age restrictions or entry, Private Eyes nightclub is 18+. So if it’s organised in a “respectable” venue like Eden Court, it’s fine, but if it’s in Private Eyes nightclub it’s seedy and exploiting females.

David M Edes, Brudes Hill, Inverness.