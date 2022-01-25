Readers’ letters: ‘Head-nodding diatribe’ not on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If I was to list all the bloomers that Nicola Sturgeon and her administration have made I’m certain my letter would not be published, as it would undoubtedly qualify for the longest letter ever printed in the EE’s yow ur voice.

I watched FM’s questions on Thursday January 20, where Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar listed numerous extremely poor decisions (mainly financial ones) made by Sturgeon and her cohorts. Mr Sarwar didn’t receive any real response to his statement, other than the usual head-nodding, gesticulating diatribe from the FM and, of course, she also mentioned the Tories (no surprise there).

I don’t think any other country on the planet would tolerate this current devolved administration, and I urge those that think the SNP, independence, etc, are to Scotland’s advantage, to remove the Braveheart specs, and research what is really going on with this amateur administration.

Gordon Park

Scots jobs windfall?

Regular correspondent Dennis Forbes Grattan points out that 7km2 of wind turbine plots have been sold off “on the cheap” for £700 million when experts reckon the total value could have been £5 billion. But it could have been much worse.

The auction of plots for offshore wind projects was due to close at the end of March 2021 but Crown Estates Scotland – the body responsible for leasing the seabed – delayed this when it discovered that an auction in England and Wales raised considerably more than expected.

This prompted CES to raise the cap for the auction bids from £10,000 to £100,000 per square kilometre.

With such a huge investment being made in wind infrastructure, it’ll be interesting to see how many of the turbine platforms will be built in Scotland?

Jonathan Mitchell