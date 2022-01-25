Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: ‘Head-nodding diatribe’ not on

By EE readers
January 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
If I was to list all the bloomers that Nicola Sturgeon and her administration have made I’m certain my letter would not be published, as it would undoubtedly qualify for the longest letter ever printed in the EE’s yow ur voice.

I watched FM’s questions on Thursday January 20, where Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar listed numerous extremely poor decisions (mainly financial ones) made by Sturgeon and her cohorts. Mr Sarwar didn’t receive any real response to his statement, other than the usual head-nodding, gesticulating diatribe from the FM and, of course, she also mentioned the Tories (no surprise there).

I don’t think any other country on the planet would tolerate this current devolved administration, and I urge those that think the SNP, independence, etc, are to Scotland’s advantage, to remove the Braveheart specs, and research what is really going on with this amateur administration.

Gordon Park

Scots jobs windfall?

Regular correspondent Dennis Forbes Grattan points out that 7km2 of wind turbine plots have been sold off “on the cheap” for £700 million when experts reckon the total value could have been £5 billion. But it could have been much worse.

The auction of plots for offshore wind projects was due to close at the end of March 2021 but Crown Estates Scotland – the body responsible for leasing the seabed – delayed this when it discovered that an auction in England and Wales raised considerably more than expected.

This prompted CES to raise the cap for the auction bids from £10,000 to £100,000 per square kilometre.

With such a huge investment being made in wind infrastructure, it’ll be interesting to see how many of the turbine platforms will be built in Scotland?

Jonathan Mitchell

