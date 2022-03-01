Readers’ letters: Credit due to local heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Credit due to local heroes

By EE readers
March 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Squaddie Kain Strangward saves life of toddler Freddie Gordon (inset)
Exceptional acts of bravery by people should always be recognised.

The soldier who was “in the right place at the right time”, preventing a four-year-old child choking on a chicken nugget is one.

The hero drivers who pushed and shoved an ambulance – which was carrying a 10-month-old child – out of deep snow after it became stranded are also in this category.

Looking back at the past Honours and Queen’s lists, there are certain people who have been honoured that don’t even come near to a squaddie and ordinary strangers working together!

“Hierarchy” people are knighted for doing a job they get large financial rewards for doing – why should they be recognised while local heroes get little or no recognition?

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

Roads are missing

In the new plans for Aberdeen beach, my question to ACC is this – how are the good people of Aberdeen meant to get to the beach to enjoy it, as there don’t appear to be any roads on the drawings?

Maybe we’re all supposed to get a bike and cycle there?

Somehow I can’t see my 82-year-old mother doing that.

C McG

