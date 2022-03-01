Readers’ letters: Credit due to local heroes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exceptional acts of bravery by people should always be recognised.

The soldier who was “in the right place at the right time”, preventing a four-year-old child choking on a chicken nugget is one.

The hero drivers who pushed and shoved an ambulance – which was carrying a 10-month-old child – out of deep snow after it became stranded are also in this category.

Looking back at the past Honours and Queen’s lists, there are certain people who have been honoured that don’t even come near to a squaddie and ordinary strangers working together!

“Hierarchy” people are knighted for doing a job they get large financial rewards for doing – why should they be recognised while local heroes get little or no recognition?

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

Roads are missing

In the new plans for Aberdeen beach, my question to ACC is this – how are the good people of Aberdeen meant to get to the beach to enjoy it, as there don’t appear to be any roads on the drawings?

Maybe we’re all supposed to get a bike and cycle there?

Somehow I can’t see my 82-year-old mother doing that.

C McG