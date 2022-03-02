Readers’ letters: Workers who pay for the benefits being punished

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, — So the Scottish Government has voted to retain the parking levy, set to punish Scottish workers.

At the same time, I notice that the Scottish Government has a television campaign to encourage people to take up their benefits. Whilst it is correct that people should take up the benefits that they are entitled to, it would be to everybody in Scotland’s benefit if the Scottish Government did more to help the workers who pay for it all.

Many of those paying a levy will be poorly paid and have little alternative.

Angus MacEachran, Newburgh Road, Aberdeen.

Local windfarm objections ignored

Sir, — I hope to make it clear that we in Scotland have been brainwashed by the Sturgeon SNP-Greens over windfarms polluting the natural beauty of the Highlands.

Objections from locals mean nothing, as Scottish Government overrule any decision taken by local authorities and locals.

This is a travesty. Surely there is a limit to how much of our landscape can be spoilt by the ever–increasing proliferation of windfarms at well above the original planning blade height by reducing the number of turbines by two or three, only to gain another 50 metres or whatever of wind catchment in blade height?

This is an absolute con.

It would not be such an impact if Britain could produce all the components for these multi–million constructions, but it seems to be the case that none of the components, as far as I know, are produced in this country — therefore of no benefit to our industry whatsoever.

Willie Bee, Dornoch, Sutherland.

Fiscal lunacy on the loose

Sir, — The AGCC’s Investment Tracker launch proves once more that rampant fiscal lunacy is on the loose in Aberdeen.

With aims regarding attracting a further £12 billion of debt-inducing projects in the city, it’s clearly a case of leaping into the fire after the frying pan of debt called the City Region Deal, itself an albatross worth £10 billion.

I wonder whether any of the usual suspects behind this plan have ever considered the meaning of the words consequences and actions? With backward thinking along the lines already shown by the AGCC’s members clinging to the cluelessness of a carbon economy recently, what will future citizens think?

At this rate of alleged “progress”, Aberdeen without oil will be overburdened not only with paying for a plethora of past mistakes… but will it also be even further behind when it comes to powering homes, lives, and businesses?

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Rosemount, Aberdeen.

So many broken Union promises

Sir, — I’d like to thank David Philip for confirming that the UK system and its English Tory leadership does not (indeed cannot) have Scottish interests at heart.

Is it a false grievance as he claims, however, to state that in 2014 we were promised the “best of both worlds” whilst being an “equal partner” within the Union? That only by voting No could we stay in Europe? So many other broken promises. Facts are chiels that winna ding, Mr Philip.

Taking a quick look at his target of the D’Hondt voting system, this mechanism is precisely what allows some Tories, Labour, Lib Dem and Greens to be represented. A Conservative wipeout in Scotland would have resulted under the UK first past the post system.

Failure to understand that democracy is alive and well in Scotland is sad but can be forgiven. But it is not acceptable to claim, as Mr Philip does, that all politicians abuse their power. This is not only cynical but a false and dangerous statement, which encourages voter apathy, leaving an open field for extremists and populists.

He closes his fact–free opinion piece by saying that “we seriously need a change”. I concur.

Peter E. Smith, Aigas, Beauly.