Will ‘world-leading’ Moray project help to deliver cheaper energy?

A “world-leading” £25 million project to boost the amount of renewable energy going onto the national grid has been unveiled in the north-east.

Net-zero, energy and transport cabinet secretary Michael Matheson joined industry leaders and local community representatives in Keith for the scheme’s official launch.

The Keith Greener Grid Park project is the first of several being built in the UK.

It is a joint venture between Norwegian state-owned Statkraft, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, and the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO).

Addressing the need for grid stability, it uses two rotating stabilisers manufactured by GE Power Conversion, part of US conglomerate GE, to increase the amount of renewable energy that can used on the grid.

The scheme mimics the spinning turbines of traditional power stations, which have helped to keep the grid stable – operating at the right electrical frequency – for decades.

Offshore wind projects kick-started by the recent ScotWind licensing round are expected to deliver up to 25 gigawatts of renewable energy in the coming years.

These and other forms of green energy – such as onshore wind and wave and tidal power – will help to further reduce Scotland’s consumption of expensive fossil fuels.

Projects like the one in Moray, hailed as “world-leading” by Statkraft, are aimed at growing network capacity.

They are also expected to help to reduce crippling energy costs for consumers.

Guy Nicholson, head of grid integration, Statkraft UK, said: “The Keith Greener Grid Park is one of several projects that Statkraft is championing across the UK.

“Having worked across the country for more than 15 years, we are committed to supporting the UK’s ambition for green energy and net-zero targets.

“We are offering cheaper and greener solutions, reducing emissions and saving money for electricity consumers.”

Mr Nicholson added: “The Keith Greener Grid Park is a huge step forward in helping the ESO to operate Great Britain’s electricity system carbon-free by 2025.

“Our grid network needs to adapt to accommodate the rapid increase in renewable energy generation – Statkraft is providing solutions to do just that.”

Need for cheaper power

Mr Matheson said: “News of rising energy prices earlier this year were extremely worrying for many people, with the risk of fuel poverty a real risk for a huge number of homes across the UK.

“The energy market has faced a huge challenge due to the unprecedented increase in global gas prices, and the government has been very interested in hearing about projects and developments that not only support the energy transition but support cheaper power.”

The minister added: “One of the biggest instruments in decreasing the effects of the energy price hikes is to add more domestic and renewable resources to the power supply system.

“The Keith Greener Grid Park is a prime example of ways this can be done – and it was encouraging today to hear more from the technical team behind the trailblazing project.

“This exciting project and the significant investment in the local economy will bring benefits for local supply chains, while also helping put the region at the forefront of our continuing journey to put renewable energy at the centre of our journey to net-zero.”

A £44m deal between Statkraft and the National Grid ESO will see a similar site become operational in Liverpool.

Statkraft has four other projects under construction or awaiting consent, with “a large number” of additional developments in the pipeline.