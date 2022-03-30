Readers’ letters: Stroll on prom full of hazards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sun was shining so I went for a walk along the promenade at the beach.

The scene was chaotic! Cyclists/electric scooters on the prom and pavement, dogs on extended leads at full length causing trip hazards, cars parked on the pavements and motorcycles speeding on the road.

Worst of all were the lazy inconsiderate drivers who had parked in the disabled parking spaces opposite the Inversnecky cafe.

There are six spaces and a yellow box – four of these spaces were taken up with cars with no blue badges and another two cars had parked on the yellow box.

Where are the community wardens when you need them or is it a free-for-all on a Sunday?

Maybe Sunday overtime payments are not paid?

Let’s get this sorted because it happens every day!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Masterplan access issue

Looking at the masterplan for the redevelopment of the beachfront I was initially impressed (although I’m not convinced by the boomerang-shaped pier – this is the Aberdeen coast not the Gold Coast).But I looked again at the plan and became aware that something was missing: Accessibility.

How are people supposed to get to places such as the new Pittodrie, the refurbished Beach Ballroom and the pier if all the existing roads have been removed and replaced by pedestrian and cycleways?

Even on a fine day it can be a bracing walk from the Castlegate to the beach front.

It’s ironic that the SNP are campaigning to keep Union Street open to buses but want to close off much of the beach to traffic.

Jonathan Mitchell.