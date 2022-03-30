Readers’ letters: Stroll on prom full of hazards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Opinion Letters

Readers' letters: Stroll on prom full of hazards

By EE readers
March 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Beach, Aberdeen on the first day of the Scottish Government's Phase 1 lockdown plan. Picture by Darrell Benns
Aberdeen Beach, Aberdeen on the first day of the Scottish Government's Phase 1 lockdown plan. Picture by Darrell Benns

The sun was shining so I went for a walk along the promenade at the beach.

The scene was chaotic! Cyclists/electric scooters on the prom and pavement, dogs on extended leads at full length causing trip hazards, cars parked on the pavements and motorcycles speeding on the road.

Worst of all were the lazy inconsiderate drivers who had parked in the disabled parking spaces opposite the Inversnecky cafe.

There are six spaces and a yellow box – four of these spaces were taken up with cars with no blue badges and another two cars had parked on the yellow box.

Where are the community wardens when you need them or is it a free-for-all on a Sunday?

Maybe Sunday overtime payments are not paid?

Let’s get this sorted because it happens every day!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Masterplan access issue

Looking at the masterplan for the redevelopment of the beachfront I was initially impressed (although I’m not convinced by the boomerang-shaped pier – this is the Aberdeen coast not the Gold Coast).But I looked again at the plan and became aware that something was missing: Accessibility.

How are people supposed to get to places such as the new Pittodrie, the refurbished Beach Ballroom and the pier if all the existing roads have been removed and replaced by pedestrian and cycleways?

Even on a fine day it can be a bracing walk from the Castlegate to the beach front.

It’s ironic that the SNP are campaigning to keep Union Street open to buses but want to close off much of the beach to traffic.

Jonathan Mitchell.

