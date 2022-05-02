Readers’ letters: Bill will protect against non-existent voter fraud

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Easy to miss among the claims and counter- claims about an increasing number of Tory politicians are the recent passing of Bills at Westminster, which will curb freedoms and make life easier for the ruling party there.

Take the Elections Bill 2021, which will shortly become law. This includes measures purported to solve a problem of potential fraud at polling station. Given no evidence that this is a real issue (one prosecution over two elections in which 40 million votes were cast), perhaps other motives apply. What could these be, other than seeking to ensure the continued dominance of Tory power?

For example, pensioner bus passes will be acceptable ID, while student cards will not; could the explanation be that younger folk tend not to vote Tory? Looks like voter suppression from the Trump playbook.

Then, there is the attack on the Electoral Commission. Much to the displeasure of many in Cabinet, the commission fined the Vote Leave campaign for infringement of election law, and referred them to the Met. So, a body which was set up to be independent will now by subject to the “guidance” (ie control) of Michael Gove.

And, if you protest in public about this in England, be careful, as another Bill, about to be enacted, gives police the power to shut down protests they deem to be disruptive.

Democracy – the power of the people, as long as you support the current UK Government.

Roddie Macpherson, High Street, Avoch.

Legacy of poison and mendacity

Sir, – James Millar’s piece is a perfect answer to Ivan Reid’s recent letters excusing the PM.

The PM’s history and present actions erode the constitution and democracy, and “legitimise self-interest” above concern for UK people. “Partygate” remains live because the Sue Gray report “can seem sidelined” by the PM, affecting former Met chief Cressida Dick, as Iain Maciver’s column implies (Press and Journal, April 27).

What selfish ruses will the PM use to string out and dilute the report again, to insult Ivan Reid’s “hard- working” but also “hard dying” families?

The UK is united with Ukraine and does not depend on this PM; both UK and Ukraine can flourish by opposing the mendacious culture of Putin, Trump and, at home, Johnsonism.

Mike Hannan, Earlswells Place, Cults, Aberdeen.

PM’s actions not linked to vandals

Sir, – I have to seriously question the political commentary from James Millar. The sensational headline “Lawbreaker at top leads society’s slide” simply defies basic logic.

The fundamentals of the article are total nonsense.

There is absolutely no serious connection between the prime minister and thoughtless repeat vandalism.

The article has been used to simply repeat a litany of political failings that have absolutely no connection with petty vandalism outside the author’s home.

The attempt to justify the connection with academic research seems something of a stretch. As the research paper concludes: “A growing literature suggests that generalised distrust mind-sets encourage carefully considering alternatives, yet it remains unclear whether this pertains to moral decision-making.”

I would suggest the much more obvious and simpler economic connection might be that placing a book box in a deprived area is a noble benefit but is asking for trouble. That vandalism is undoubtedly more prevalent in deprived areas is a much simpler established fact.

Boris-bashing is now an easy journalistic sport but Nicola critique is also seriously needed.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.