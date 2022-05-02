Detective who exposed north-east wife killer Malcolm Webster says there could be other victims By Bryan Rutherford May 2, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 5:32 pm Malcolm Webster murdered his wife Claire Morris and became one of the north-east's most infamous killers [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal The rise and fall of cold and calculating Black Widower Malcolm Webster Exclusive video: First look at new Channel 4 documentary about north-east wife killer Malcolm Webster Motive for Aberdeen grandmother’s murder remains a mystery, says detective who caught killer Retired accountant who murdered wife in bed jailed for life