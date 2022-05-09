Readers’ letters: Local elections should be stripped of national party politics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Readers’ letters: Local elections should be stripped of national party politics

By P&J readers
May 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Sir, – With all politics – local, Holyrood and Westminster – having the seriousness of a pantomime, apparently more interested in flaying each other publicly than actually concentrating on the issues of government, would it be too radical for communities to insist their local council representatives were unaligned with any national parties?

Local politics are surely about those issues that pertain to the communities in that area and not about policy directives or propaganda issued by the national governments in Edinburgh or London.

Local government elections currently seem like a rerun of a general election with the individual parties being more intent on a collective victory, judging by the intensity of the party machines’ efforts to achieve control of a council.

Are we constituents just a tick in a box?

Is it the right thing to have substantial fines in place for failing to respond to a Census but it’s OK to ignore any elections, local or national?

It would be nice to have someone dedicated to local issues fighting for our local needs in the local communities, not someone pledging their allegiance to any of the national parties and their rigid dogmas.

Jack Slupinski, Retirement Park, Peterculter, Aberdeen.

Rowie option not the healthiest

Sir, – As a young apprentice baker in Aberdeen I was treated to tales by the older bakers who were involved in making rowies during the war when fats were in short supply, using whale oil and even liquid paraffin. At home since I retired, I must admit that my favourite fat contains palm oil.

I know animal fat is frowned upon these days so may I mention that purely for personal use the best alternative is a blend of lard and duck fat – not I admit the healthy option.

Alan McPherson, Grant Street, Cullen.

NC500 route isn’t race track

Sir, – With reference to the article in The Press and Journal (Biker revved up for gruelling fundraiser, May 3).

Has bike rider George Maciver thought this through? 1,032miles in 24 hours. This equates to an average of 43mph which I am sure his high-powered bike can do no problem round a race track.

But the NC500 is not a race track.

There are towns, villages and communities around the route that are sick of irresponsible drivers driving at excessive speeds.

Has he given any thought to other road users? It doesn’t seem like it. So I hope that the Northern Constabulary have read the article and are lying in wait for him on June 7.

Challenges like this are just going to encourage more irresponsible people trying to set stupid records.

Gordon Moncur, Riverview, Thurso.

Editor’s note: George Maciver has reassured us that he has fully assessed the risks, is entirely confident he will cause no one – including himself – any harm, knows the roads involved very well and will not be breaking any speed limits to achieve his fundraising mission.

Fleet Air Arm deserves flypast

Sir, – HM Forces will play a major part in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Fleet reviews may be history but there should always be “sea room” for the Royal Navy at state events.

The RAF, which operates 75% of British military aircraft, closes the Queen’s birthday parade with a flypast. It is surely right for Fleet Air Arm aircraft, with Army Air Corps colleagues, comprising a very front-line 25%, to take part in flypasts, both along The Mall and at Armed Forces Day (Scarborough is the national host this year).

The Fleet Air Arm and Royal Marines make it obvious the Royal Navy is about more than ships and submarines.

Rear Admiral Jeremy Larken DSO, Reachview Close, London.

Johnson possesses vandal’s mindset

Sir, – Ivan Reid’s letter is wrong to separate the PM’s behaviour from that of yobbos’ “lack of respect for others and property” of whom “many are not taught respect” and “if caught the sentence is no deterrent”.

The PM was an enthusiast in the vandal Bullingdon Club, trashing restaurants who had just served them – “we did it for a laugh” in Ivan Reid’s words, with no penalty as wealthy parents paid out.

The PM continues a vandal’s mindset “rules don’t apply to me and I won’t get caught”, while trashing the norms of the UK voluntary constitution and parliamentary service.

No democracy deserves, nor survives over time, such wanton disdain and self-centredness.

Conservative decency has been hijacked.

Mike Hannan, Earlswells Place, Cults, Aberdeen.

Plus ca change in Aussie politics

Sir, – The wearing of masks is still being promoted by some people despite the mandates being dropped.

In New South Wales in 2003 the fair trade minister threatened fines of up to $110,000 against any retailer that promoted unrealistic protection claims for masks against the then SARS outbreak.

The minister’s action was based on a study from the Department of Infectious Diseases in Sydney which found that in as little as 15 minutes masks became useless as they were saturated with moisture from a person’s breath.

How politics changes.

Geoff Moore, Braeface Park, Alness

Lessons needed in local democracy

Sir, – As well as the local council elections, my eldest daughter Bethany sat her modern studies examination on May 5 and, while it concentrates on many areas, one area it does not cover at all is how local councils work and function.

That surely, like the Scottish Labour Party not fielding any candidates at all in Peterhead, is an absolute disgrace?

The one part of the system that affects most of us directly with the services it provides, and a mainstream political party not giving the residents of Peterhead, the largest town in Aberdeenshire, the chance to vote for it, has to rank with the fact that the same town does not have a rail link and is absolutely shocking.

Are we serious about levelling up and regarding those who voted for Scottish independence as part of the same Union as those who voted for the Union? While very welcome for those in Aberdeenshire, the fact that Jim Gifford and Alison Evison stood as independents in the 2022 elections shows how out of touch both the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party and Scottish Labour Party are with ordinary working people like myself.

We simply must change our attitude to local councils.

While the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party and Scottish Labour continue to almost demonise those who voted for Scottish independence in 2014, those in the city of Aberdeen almost live in two different worlds with those in places like Cults, Bieldside, Milltimber and Peterculter living in a completely different environment from those in Tillydrone, Seaton, Mastrick, Torry, and that surely must change.

In the same way independence voters in 2014 are part of the same Union as unionists, in my opinion. Regardless of which part of Aberdeen you live in surely you should feel as much Aberdonian and part of the oil capital of Europe.

Sorting out both Union Street and Union Terrace Gardens would be a good first step in what promises to be a long process.

Peter Ovenstone, Orchard Grove, Peterhead.

