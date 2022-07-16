Readers’ letters: Energy crisis, gene editing and indyref2

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – An energy-starved world is turning to coal as natural gas and oil shortages caused by the Russia-Ukraine war send prices escalating.

It’s an energy crisis: China will buy gas from Russia for the next 30 years, and Russia will supply India with 40 million tonnes of coal and China with 100 million tonnes.

The world is building more coal-fired plants and taking mothballed ones back into service, as is Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Austria and the UK.

The climate pledges made by 195 countries at COP26 to reduce emissions are being abandoned.

Sri Lanka’s collapse into anarchy was the result of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ban on imported fertilisers causing farming yields to collapse. For the Sri Lanka people, going green meant going hungry.

The Conservative leadership contenders must vow to scrap net-zero targets or face the worst energy crisis in Britain’s history, which threatens to drive up to 10 million people into real poverty this winter and create civil unrest.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Calling out the Speaker for bias

Sir, – I have written to Lindsay Hoyle regarding the recent appalling behaviour in the House.

The Speaker should set an example. However, he is unable to conceal his anti-Scottish bias.

Day in, day out our representatives are faced with a barrage of abuse. The orchestrated, foul-mouthed attacks which make it almost impossible to hear our views are ignored.

Yet the Speaker feels that he can lose his temper and tell Scottish politicians to shut up. This is a man who didn’t know the two gentlemen’s names and apparently didn’t know which political party they represent. Enough is enough.

We no longer wish to be a part of this failed Westminster government, which has turned the UK into a global laughing stock.

Ann Bowes, Wallacebrae Gardens, Danestone, Aberdeen.

City misses out on oil opportunity

Sir, – What an embarrassment for the Oil Capital of Europe.

After years of just transition chatter, One North East meetings, conferences, consultations and reports, Elevators, Oil and Gas UK, council committees and Visit Aberdeenshire an old oil platform has been towed to Weston-super-Mare – I’ll say that again…Weston-super-Mare – to be turned into an interactive art centre that will be a magnet for tourists.

Can it be true that not one person in not one of these bodies in thousands of hours of discussion and acres of paper came up with one of the best solutions imagineable to create a fitting memorial to such a prosperous, inventive and truly world-leading industrial era and a magnet for other cultural and leisure activities and jobs?

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Gene tech needs informed choices

Sir, – I feel I must respond to Dr Alison Innes’ letter. I neither criticised nor discredited a research project or the scientists involved. I merely made the point that it is, in my view, difficult, if not impossible, to legislate for “benign” gene manipulation technologies.

I widened the point to suggest how the ignorance of the public and politicians may be used by the unscrupulous to enrich themselves while doing unforeseeable and perhaps irreversible damage to the environment.

By attacking me personally, putting words in my mouth and characterising gene editing as “exactly the same as traditional selective breeding”, Dr Innes and previous correspondents seem rather to be making my point for me – though let me make it plain that I’m not accusing them of any unscrupulous behaviour.

In the recent past, we have seen environmental damage caused by CFCs and DDT, which we managed to partly reverse with legislation. We are now seeing the damage caused by our CO2 production, plastics and waste from our consumer lifestyle.

There was no debate about downsides at the birth of the industries responsible, even if the issues had been foreseen, and we are now desperately trying to find ways to overcome the threats they pose to our civilisation.

Let us learn from the past. Instead of making assertions, why don’t your undoubtedly expert correspondents educate us? For instance, how much gene manipulation research is merely speeding up the process of selective breeding, how much is creating something unnatural (I use the term in its literal sense) and how have you identified and calculated the risks involved in releasing such organisms into the environment?

Then we can make informed choices.

G Davidson, Birse, Aboyne.

Don’t hold breath over IndyRef2

Sir, – Grant Frazer writes with glee about October 19 2023 being the big day now that “Sturgeon has surprised all by directing IndyRef2 to the Supreme Court” and has “caught the Holyrood opposition and UK Government off-guard”.

I’m sorry to be the harbinger of bad news, but I think the reality is that when Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC explains that she “does not have the necessary degree of confidence” that the legislation for a new referendum is within the legislative competence of Holyrood, it’s rather like me saying “I do not have the necessary degree of confidence that it’s OK to walk out of a restaurant without paying“ or “I do not have the necessary degree of confidence to drive along on the wrong side of the dual carriageway.”

I suggest she’s telling the nationalists in polite legal speak that they’ve absolutely no chance of success. But, so they don’t all go and start crying about bias into their Rabbie Burns “Wha’s Like Us?” tea towels, she’s going to let the UK Supreme Court have a look at it, too.

I don’t imagine the Supreme Court will need long to get together, perhaps over a quick Starbucks takeaway, to point out the relevant item in Schedule 5 of the Scotland Act (i.e. aspects of the constitution….the Union of the Kingdoms of Scotland and England….are reserved matters) and then throw it all out.

So I hope there’s a good shinty match or maybe a big caber tossing competition up there in Newtonmore for Mr Frazer to look forward to next October, as he certainly won’t be getting a referendum.

Meanwhile, back in the real world, the UK Border Police are dragging thousands of migrants out of dinghies, even lilos, from the English Channel before they drown, people desperate to escape the wonderful EU and reach what Mr Frazer calls “broken, arrogant and undemocratic Britain”. Has no one told them?

Morris Kay, Lochview Place, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen.

No democratic deficit to be found

Sir, – So Nicola Sturgeon claims that there is a democratic deficit due to the UK Government not acceding to the wishes of Scots to have a second referendum on independence.

Well it may be recalled that only a few years ago just such a referendum took place, and the clear answer was No!

What is democratic about ignoring that result and demanding a new referendum?

Scotland elects MPs to Westminster on the same basis as the rest of the UK, with constituencies based on population.

Because the first minister wants to develop the grievance position with regard to the Westminster government, she spurns any form of constructive conversation, except when it suits her. Think of the initial response to freeports: only after realising that these ports south of the border would potentially take away business from Scotland was the position changed and given a “Scottish label” to make it all right.

Her government acts in a non-democratic manner by refusing to take part in unified transport discussions with an elected – yes, elected by Scots – UK Government.

The majority of Scots do not want a second referendum just yet – but no matter, supported by the Marxist Greens she will ensure that by hook or by crook we will have one.

MJ Salter, Glassel, Banchory.

OAPs not able to go on strike

Sir, – In the past few weeks we have seen more and more workers going on strike or threatening to due to the latest rise in the cost of fuel and food, and the 9.1% increase in inflation.

All these working people are feeling the pinch and are exercising their rights. But what about the poor pensioners who cannot strike to get a higher pension?

The Tory party promised to keep the pension for senior citizens in line with inflation, so at the moment we are due a 5% rise in our pension today.

No mention of this from the five PMs-in-waiting trying to convince people they can do the job.

Pensioners vote too.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Torry.

Low-income cash could be wasted

Sir, – The SNP Government throws money at problems hoping it will be solved. The latest is £150 million into the pockets of low-income families – £326 paid into bank accounts on July 14.

Does anyone check if the money is going to feed/clothe needy kids or is it being spent on cigarettes, alcohol, scratch cards, bingo, fancy phones, and takeaways etc by uncaring parents?

No handouts to my parents when I was a child and no help for “Jams”.

T. Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.