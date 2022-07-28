Readers’ letters: Respect for both sides of the indyref2 debate, climate change policy and the LIV Tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Your correspondent Clark Cross continues to promote climate confusion on behalf of his fossil fuel friends.

Without quoting his source, he asserts that getting to net-zero by 2050 will cost us £3 trillion.

This is a great deal of money, but it should be put into context. Over the next 28 years, for example, our NHS will spend a little over £5 trillion, at the current rate of spend.

Over this period, the NHS will certainly invest in the most up-to-date technologies as they become available.

This will include low-carbon options: 100% renewable energy, LED lighting and plastic-free wrapping are simple choices.

There will be many others on the road to net-zero.

This will not be additional money spent; it will be replacement money spent when current systems and contracts expire.

This scenario will be played out across all public institutions, businesses and the public; there is no reason why it cannot be achieved.

Mr Cross reminds us that the UK has driven down its emissions to a small fraction compared with other major economies. He did not say that, of the total carbon emissions since the Industrial Revolution, the UK ranks fifth behind USA, China, Russia and Germany. So, if the UK can achieve such massive reductions already, why not other countries?

Which brings us to Mr Cross’s question: “Does Jeff Rogers believe the UK can save the planet?”

The answer is clearly no. This is, however, the most important crisis ever faced by humanity.

It will require a level of co-operation amongst governments like never before and over a painfully long period of time. But here in the UK, with real political will, we can increase our net-zero momentum and demonstrate what is possible.

Jeff Rogers, Waters of Feugh, Banchory.

Yes and No voters deserve respect

Sir, – Pete Wishart MP talks about independence supporters respecting unionists and I agree with him but respect is a two-way thing.

My eldest daughter was eight years old a week before the Scottish independence referendum of 2014 and now gets to vote in Scottish elections but not the general election of May 2024. In those eight years, Unionists have simply ignored the views of 45% of the Scottish electorate, in my opinion.

If Mr Wishart wants independence voters of 2014 like myself to respect unionists then they must do likewise and not do what most politicians, regardless of political party, have done to key workers that are not involved in the NHS, and simply ignore us and hope we simply go away and shut up and stop moaning about being ignored.

As someone who actually voted in the referendum of 2014 and voted Yes, and am not embarrassed to say so, I get absolutely no say in who the prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as I have never voted either for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party or the Scottish Labour Party. In fact, in both the 1992 and 1997 general elections I voted for Menzies Campbell, now Lord Campbell of Pittenweem.

Neither the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party nor the Scottish Labour Party have brought forward timetabled proposals to get rid of first past the post and replace it with the more proportional single transferable vote.

Neither has brought forward credible proposals to get rid of the House of Lords and neither support a fully federal UK system, so far as I can tell.

They talk about “levelling up”, whatever that is supposed to entail, and a “high-wage, high-skilled economy” despite folk in places such as supermarkets and adult social care being some of the lowest-paid key workers during the pandemic and being crucial, in my opinion, to helping us through pandemic.

High-wage, yes, but I doubt stacking shelves in a supermarket will ever be regarded as highly skilled even if it is very important, as shown during the pandemic. Work and many things that are not particularly highly skilled have been undervalued for far too long.

So respectful debate, yes, but at least endeavour not to treat Yes supporters as some sort of village idiots and No voters as some sort of traitors to Scotland.

Peter Ovenstone, Orchard Grove, Peterhead.

Professional golf all about money

Sir, – I read Stephen Gallacher’s article with interest and although I agreed with a great deal of what he had to say about the LIV tour, I find a bit of naivety about it all.

As a golfer of 75 years I’ve watched the game progress to the level we are now, but even 75 years ago it was about money.

The Ryder Cup is about a bunch of millionaires eating and playing and as an avid golfer holds no interest to me. As for those that pontificate about not joining I’m reminded of a joke I heard many years ago: A very rich man asks a beautiful woman if she will go to bed with him for £1 million. “Yes,” she says.

He then asks if she would go to bed with him for £100 and she retorts: “What do you think I am?”

To which he replies: “We know what your are, we’re just negotiating the price.”

Finlay G Mackintosh, Loch View, Forres.

Democracy can’t find right staff

Sir, – When the list of candidates was announced, each hoping to become leader of the Tory party and as such our new PM, one thought that kept recurring was how unappealing the line-up appeared.

Rishi Sunak, although more suited to the banker’s chair than the office of PM, was the standout choice.

The rest a pageant of nondescripts.

Viewing the opposition benches brings little comfort as apart from Sir Keir Starmer, the cupboard appears as bare as that of a church mouse in a time of austerity.

Where are all the upcoming big political beasts, filling the shoes of Thatcher, Blair, Brown and even Cameron, who by force of personality brought their policies to find favour with voters?

British democracy has got a problem, just like many in our services sector and industries: it can’t attract the right sort of staff.

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Rewriting history of the Union

Sir, – The accusation of “attempts to support his argument with a number of gross distortions” by Ken Gow (Letters, July 23) are not supported by any factual counter-arguments. Instead, the standard reflex SNP grievances show greater distortions and nationalist myths and cliches.

“The Scottish Parliament was composed of noble members.” The total vote count was about 175 with 106 ayes and 69 noes. There are nearly twice as many common votes compared to “noble” votes and both voter types approved the Union.

“English bribes in terms of cash and estates in England.” I could find no supporting evidence of “estates in England”. A payment was made to Scotland to cover the incorporation of a proportion of the national debt of England. This covered the losses suffered as a result of Scotland’s failed Darian colony which had effectively bankrupted Scotland.

I think Mr Gow completely misses the true reasons and original benefits of the Union. It was primarily for trade and subsequently Scotland benefited economically very significantly.

The distinctive Scottish legal system remained unchanged. As were religious freedoms. The economic benefits lasted for about 250 years under a variety of governments. The extreme nationalist fringe made no showing whatsoever.

The root cause of the rise in the SNP vote is the decline in UK manufacturing over the last 40 years. This is now less than 10% of GDP, eroded by too limited support and rapid deindustrialisation.

Steering a safe course in a rapidly changing world needs great care, not blind faith.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.

High price for BBC payouts

Sir, – Overall payouts as a result of the disgraceful Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana may never be known exactly. However, it can be safely assumed it will run into many millions of pounds.

The damning aspect of it was that senior figures at the BBC became aware of impropriety shortly after the infamous Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana, but resorted to cover-up tactics.

One such person was Lord Tony Hall who went on to become a Director General of the BBC and whose actions as an internal BBC investigator in the aftermath of the Bashir scandal were woefully short of being thorough.

I have criticised the BBC establishment frequently, describing them as autocratic and autonomous and totally irresponsible with licence fee payers’ money.

The sooner this organisation is left to fend for itself the better.

Every million pounds paid out in damages will equate to six thousand two hundred and ninety TV licence fees.

As for Bashir, he got off virtually scot-free but a despised and hated person whose conduct on this occasion brought professional journalism into disrepute.

TF