Readers’ letters: Boris threatened by Putin, renewable energy and correcting a photo caption

By P&J and EE readers
February 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
Readers discuss a recent Boris Johnson interview where he says Putin threatened the UK in the days leading up to the war in Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock
Sir, – Just when we think we have heard the worst in terms of world security, there comes the bombshell revelation that in the days preceding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin threatened a missile strike on Boris Johnson.

With military experts predicting that Vlad the Bad has a limited supply of such armaments, the converse seems the case if one can be wasted on such a pointless mission.

It is worth recalling, however, at the time of the threat many on his own benches would have joined the opposition in hailing success to the venture, with our first minister covertly more than willing to supply a launchpad if the weapon was of short-range variety.

No reference to the exchange between the two leaders appeared on accounts released to the media, but some information is always retained by Downing Street.

While loath to even contemplate a porky pie, rather it is another unexpected event in Bojo’s journey through the corridors of power. Untidy hair, untidy dress, untidy mind – the broadcaster’s dream.

No wonder he gets paid staggering amounts for telling audiences such tales of intrigue.

Ivan W. Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

A reader wrote in to correct us on the original caption for this image from a match between Caledonian and Raith Rovers in the 1960s. Right back Bobby Stein for the Fife side was mistaken for Grant.
Identifying Raith players of the ’60s

Sir, – Apologies for being a pedant, but being a Rovers supporter of over 65 years, may I point out that the photo caption showing Raith losing away at Caley [the nostalgic image shown above was in the print edition of the Press & Journal on January 30] is slightly inaccurate?

The full-back is in fact Bobby Stein, brother of Colin, who played for Hibs, Rangers and Scotland.

Interestingly, the player furthest to the left is a young Ian Porterfield, to whom Aberdeen fans need no introduction.

Bobby Reid, the goalkeeper, is correct: a good goalie and accomplished accordion player who was well known on the Scottish dance band scene at the time.

Marshall Bowman, Quatre Bras, Lybster, Caithness.

Growing North Sea output is a mirage

Sir, – In your letters of January 27, your correspondent H Martin invokes a new word, “eco-zealot”.

H Martin starts out by blaming the opposition parties for the windfall tax when it is the current Conservative government in Westminster who have grabbed excess profits from oil and gas.

The North Sea industry has, of course, had a free ride on taxation for the last seven years. The petroleum revenue tax was dropped in 2016 in light of low prices for Brent crude. The short-term spike in prices is simply redressing the balance.

He or she reminds us that we depend on polluting petrol for our cars, dirty diesel for our lorries and other fossil fuels to heat our homes.

We also are reminded that oil and gas is responsible for the worldwide blight of plastic which is now entering our food chain – we are eating microplastic with every piece of seafood.

The transition away from fossil fuels has already begun. Scotland now produces enough power from renewables to satisfy the country’s electricity demand.

EV and hybrid cars accounted for around 23% of all UK new car sales in 2022. Yes, domestic heating is a tough nut to crack, but heat pumps are improving in performance and price all the time.

Studies have shown their operating costs to be equivalent to natural gas.

H Martin’s vision of expanding North Sea production is a mirage. Since 2000, the North Sea’s output of oil and gas has collapsed to just one-fifth of its peak, and it continues to shrink by around 4% a year. The North Sea is running out of oil and gas.

And finally, the idea that we can depend on fracking is ludicrous. What are the official reserves of oil and gas that can be recovered by fracking? It’s zero. Yes, really: nothing at all. So much for science and logic.

Jeff Rogers, Waters of Feugh, Banchory.

Renewable energy has been a controversial topic in the letters page.
‘Green fiction’

Sir, – Mike Hannan is not pleased that the P&J is publishing letters from readers, like Charles Wardrop, who have views contrary to his firmly embedded ones.

He seems to be implying censorship, which is a slippery slope. Why does Mr Hannan never acknowledge that the UK only has 1.13% of global emissions?

Why does Mr Hannan never acknowledge the futility of the UK wasting £3 trillion on net-zero by 2050, when 75% of the world including China, India, Russia, South Africa, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam and many more, are welcoming back “Old King Coal” as they build another 1,600 coal-fired power plants to add to the 2,425 already operating to drive their economies?

Why does Mr Hannan never acknowledge that wind turbines do not work when there is no wind?

Over the last 12 months, wind machines could only produce 28.9% of UK electricity, but gas produced 41.9% and nuclear, much hated by the green brigade, 16.7%.

Facts always beat green fiction, but would Mr Hannan want The P&J to suppress these as well?

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Litter laws just a load of rubbish

A litter campaign is long overdue in Scotland as our public places now look dreadful with rubbish dropped everywhere and no regard or respect for
our country.

The litter laws exist but are rarely applied, and if you speak to someone dropping litter you are likely to get a very rude and offensive reply.

A new campaign on the litter problem will take a combination of education and awareness promotion plus proper enforcement of the law.

Other countries have done it and sorted their litter problem but it is up to the Scottish Government to grasp the nettle and show some leadership for a change.

DFG, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn.

How would the UK subsidy be funded?

Sir, – I have been following exchanges of opinions in your letters page with regard to Independence, many suggesting Scotland would be better outside the Union.

However, there is one critical aspect that I have yet to see addressed, namely: how will the annual net subsidy of approximately £19 billion from England be funded?

Could a representative of the SNP please provide a straightforward and factual explanation so that I may better understand how Scotland could afford to go it alone?

Tim Lowry, Denmill, Culter, Aberdeen.

Trans rights protestors in Aberdeen as the UK government moved to block the Scottish gender recognition reform bill. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Concerns about GRA bill

Herbert Petrie (January 25) is wrong when he states that the gender recognition bill as proposed by Holyrood is the same as that in Spain or other countries who have acted to address the overdue recognition of that part of our society, however, the Holyrood version goes much further than other countries, particularly on self identity of those we consider minors.

This is one of the areas of the Holyrood bill that conflicts with existing UK law and that is not what devolution was about, so rightly it has been blocked and will no doubt be clarified by expensive lawyers.

Mr Petrie also make the point that the bill had cross-party support but that principle is questionable.

The 2016 manifesto commitment was to review – by wide-ranging engagement with all relevant parties – to identify the best and most effective way to simplify the transgender process.

Such dialogue did not take place and many of the women’s groups who objected were never consulted.

The Holyrood Government bulldozed this bill knowing full well that it would be an issue under UK law – again stoking the bad Westminister, good Holyrood polarisation.

While Mr Petrie continues to pass part truth and part gossip as actual fact, opportunities to have proper conversations with all involved, to get the best available position for all, are lost.

Why can Holyrood not use devolution to show that we can have a better NHS, better policing, better education, better transport infrastructure and much better use of the fiscal facilities available to us.

Petty arguments with Westminister may keep the trolls happy but they really don’t help the Scottish public.

Walter Service, Fairview Manor. Danestone.

