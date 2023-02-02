Interim boss Barry Robson confident he can get Aberdeen back on track… given time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim boss Barry Robson is confident he can get struggling Aberdeen back on track – but is not sure if he will get the time.

Robson has been placed in interim charge of the Dons as the Pittodrie hierarchy hunt for a new manager.

The Pittodrie board sacked Jim Goodwin after just 11 months in the job following a dramatic crash in form.

Robson was in the dugout against St Mirren on Wednesday, but was unable to stop a losing streak extending to five games as the 10-man Dons lost 3-1.

Youth academy development phase manager Robson is being assisted by Steve Agnew, who has been No.2 at West Brom and Middlesbrough, among other clubs.

Robson is confident he and Agnew can reignite the Dons to deliver football which will get “fans excited again”.

However, he accepts he may not get the time as Aberdeen’s board step up the hunt for Goodwin’s successor.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is understood to be interested in talking to Aberdeen about the position, while Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the Aberdeen job.

Robson has refused to be drawn on whether he is willing to throw his hat into the ring to be Goodwin’s permanent replacement.

Robson said: “I don’t know the players inside out.

“We won’t get the best out of the players and won’t be at our best here until we get on the grass.

“That is where myself and Steve Agnew are at our best, but that takes time.

“Whether we get that or not is a different thing, we’ll wait and see.”

‘That takes time, to get good football going again’

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board are willing to take their time to appoint the new manager.

The club’s hierarchy have sacked three managers in less than two years – Goodwin, Stephen Glass (February 2022) and Derek McInnes (March 2021).

Robson wants to deliver entertaining, winning football, if he can.

He said: “I’m a coach who wants to play a good brand, fast and aggressive.

“If we can get on a good run with training sessions there is more than enough to get the fans excited again

“I love to see an entertaining game and I am passionate as a person and was passionate as a player.

“I love to watch good football, but we never got the chance to see that against St Mirren.

“That takes time… to get good football going again.”

‘That was the players fighting back’

Robson’s stint as interim boss suffered a nightmare start when the Dons were reduced to 10 men after just seven minutes.

Following a VAR review, Ross McCrorie was red carded for a foul on St Mirren defender Charles Dunne.

The Reds suffered a further blow when former Aberdeen striker Curtis Main netted an opener early in the second half.

Despite being a man down, Aberdeen fought back to level through a Bojan Miovski penalty and appeared on course to end a four-game losing run.

However, late goals from Main and another former Don, Declan Gallagher, delivered a hammer blow.

Despite another loss, Robson believes the Reds players proved they are fighting back after a troubled month.

Robson said: “I think the fans saw boys that wanted to fight and boys that are proud to play for Aberdeen.

“And that is what I wanted to see, that reaction they gave after a hard week.

“That was the players fighting back.

“If we keep doing that and play with that fight and spirit we will be okay.

“I know people will not be happy with result.

“But I was pleased with the way they ran and fought for the club.”

Focused on defeating Motherwell

Aberdeen have suffered a disastrous slide in form since returning from the winter break.

The Reds exited both cup competitions, with a League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers followed by a humiliating defeat to sixth-tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen have dropped into the Premiership bottom six with a return of just four points from a possible 27 since the winter break.

Robson is determined to stop the slide by defeating Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Robson said: “After you have had the week those players have had, and is their fault, to then come out and perform like that when they are down and everyone is on top of them, I thought they were outstanding.

“Don’t get me wrong – I’m not happy that we lost the game.

“But if you are going to ask a team from where they have been to get back to 1-1… I was proud of them for that.

“That spirit and the way they fought is what I expect at Aberdeen. I need that every week.

“I look at the positive side and what we do well.

“We move on, go again and make sure we win on Saturday.”