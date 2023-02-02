Interim boss Barry Robson confident he can get Aberdeen back on track… given time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim boss Barry Robson confident he can get Aberdeen back on track… given time

By Sean Wallace
February 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

Interim boss Barry Robson is confident he can get struggling Aberdeen back on track – but is not sure if he will get the time.

Robson has been placed in interim charge of the Dons as the Pittodrie hierarchy hunt for a new manager.

The Pittodrie board sacked Jim Goodwin after just 11 months in the job following a dramatic crash in form.

Robson was in the dugout against St Mirren on Wednesday, but was unable to stop a losing streak extending to five games as the 10-man Dons lost 3-1.

Youth academy development phase manager Robson is being assisted by Steve Agnew, who has been No.2 at West Brom and Middlesbrough, among other clubs.

Robson is confident he and Agnew can reignite the Dons to deliver football which will get “fans excited again”.

However, he accepts he may not get the time as Aberdeen’s board step up the hunt for Goodwin’s successor.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is understood to be interested in talking to Aberdeen about the position, while Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the Aberdeen job.

Robson has refused to be drawn on whether he is willing to throw his hat into the ring  to be Goodwin’s permanent replacement.

Robson said: “I don’t know the players inside out.

“We won’t get the best out of the players and won’t be at our best here until we get on the grass.

“That is where myself and Steve Agnew are at our best, but that takes time.

“Whether we get that or not is a different thing, we’ll wait and see.”

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and Aberdeen coach Steve Agnew during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

‘That takes time, to get good football going again’

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board are willing to take their time to appoint the new manager.

The club’s hierarchy have sacked three managers in less than two years – Goodwin, Stephen Glass (February 2022) and Derek McInnes (March 2021).

Robson wants to deliver entertaining, winning football, if he can.

He said: “I’m a coach who wants to play a good brand, fast and aggressive.

“If we can get on a good run with training sessions there is more than enough to get the fans excited again

“I love to see an entertaining game and I am passionate as a person and was passionate as a player.

“I love to watch good football, but we never got the chance to see that against St Mirren.

“That takes time… to get good football going again.”

‘That was the players fighting back’

Robson’s stint as interim boss suffered a nightmare start when the Dons were reduced to 10 men after just seven minutes.

Following a VAR review, Ross McCrorie was red carded for a foul on St Mirren defender Charles Dunne.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie (centre) appeals to referee Grant Irvine after he is sent off against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The Reds suffered a further blow when former Aberdeen striker Curtis Main netted an opener early in the second half.

Despite being a man down, Aberdeen fought back to level through a Bojan Miovski penalty and appeared on course to end a four-game losing run.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

However, late goals from Main and another former Don, Declan Gallagher, delivered a hammer blow.

Despite another loss, Robson believes the Reds players proved they are fighting back after a troubled month.

Robson said: “I think the fans saw boys that wanted to fight and boys that are proud to play for Aberdeen.

“And that is what I wanted to see, that reaction they gave after a hard week.

“That was the players fighting back.

“If we keep doing that and play with that fight and spirit we will be okay.

“I know people will not be happy with result.

“But I was pleased with the way they ran and fought for the club.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the Premiership clash with St Mirren. Image: SNS

Focused on defeating Motherwell

Aberdeen have suffered a disastrous slide in form since returning from the winter break.

The Reds exited both cup competitions, with a League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers followed by a humiliating defeat to sixth-tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen have dropped into the Premiership bottom six with a return of just four points from a possible 27 since the winter break.

Robson is determined to stop the slide by defeating Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS

Robson said: “After you have had the week those players have had, and is their fault, to then come out and perform like that when they are down and everyone is on top of them, I thought they were outstanding.

“Don’t get me wrong – I’m not happy that we lost the game.

“But if you are going to ask a team from where they have been to get back to 1-1… I was proud of them for that.

“That spirit and the way they fought is what I expect at Aberdeen. I need that every week.

“I look at the positive side and what we do well.

“We move on, go again and make sure we win on Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates with goal-scorer Bojan Miovski against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
New Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie issues 'stand up and fight' rallying call to teammates
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland with Robert Lewandowski at the World Cup. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen have held talks with Poland's 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz, his son…
Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover played in goals against Rangers. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey praises Aberdeen Women winger turned goalkeeper Chloe Gover
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie after his coming together with St Mirren's Charles Dunne. Image: SNS
Aberdeen lodge appeal against controversial Ross McCrorie red card
Mikey Devlin during a Hibernian training session. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin on trial with Hibernian
Referee Grant Irvine consults the VAR monitor before sending off Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Grant Irvine so poor in Aberdeen v St Mirren - but here's…
3
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen fan view: Another extensive squad overhaul lies ahead for Jim Goodwin's successor at…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson at full time in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen attempted to sign a right-back on transfer deadline day, confirms interim boss Barry…
2
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

GlenWyvis Distillery in nearby Dingwall lent their support to the project through supplying samples for testing. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery.
Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm
SUCCESS: RABDF chairwoman Di Wastenage, left, with Anne and Alistair Logan.
Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
'There will be murder': Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Post Thumbnail
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented