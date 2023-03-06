Readers’ letters: The demolition of Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre, teacher strikes and Sir Rod Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: The demolition of Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre, teacher strikes and Sir Rod Stewart

By P&J and EE readers
March 6, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Beach Leisure centre which will be closing to be demolished
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sir, – What is it with our councillors that they keep demolishing buildings?

First BHS and Market gone, now the Beach Leisure Centre under threat and it’s only 30 years old.

Our city is pathetic and in need of attention. Our beach is absolutely perfect at the moment. Why not open the swimming pool in the leisure centre if you’re closing the Bucksburn one? What is wrong with maintenance instead of demolition? You’ve just spent £30 million on the UTG and demolishing BHS and Market. For goodness sake, think about the people and leave some fun places.

We’ve had three years of misery and are worried about getting food, paying for heating, the mortgage situation that’s frightening for many, and now a council tax rise – for what?

Ann Killman.

Airport’s non-customer service is Aberdeen’s missing link

Sir, – May I take this opportunity to agree with the comments made by Visit Aberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy that prospective visitors won’t come to Aberdeen and spend their money

May I suggest that maybe one of the main causes of visitor reluctance is the shocking lack of international links to both Aberdeen Airport and our railway systems.

aberdeen airport
Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The operators of our airport seem to have given up on providing prospective visitors with any scheduled air services to continental Europe.

Our dedicated rail service LNER have not introduced a new service to anywhere in England and are now in the process of stopping their main Kings Cross service at Edinburgh and bussing customers on a 150-mile journey to Aberdeen.

Who in their right mind would endure that kind of non-customer service?

James Noel. Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.

Funding shortfall goes back decades

Sir, – The Aberdeen City Council budget deficit is worrying to the wider community and those who are most vulnerable on any number of levels. A measure of society is how it treats its least well off, ill and eldest, and the proposed cuts do nothing to inspire confidence in the authority’s abilities.

At a time where the Tory-misled, Brexit-mad unionists in Westminster have been allowed to run amok – meaning the so-called UK is now being compared to Romania in terms of wealth – what have their policies actually brought?

In the wake of the independence referendum, it’s seen the Scottish budget slashed and torn at every available opportunity, giving Holyrood less to work with in an age of larger issues to contend with. Of course, that reduction means less for councils so what are they to do?

However much that may pain some unionist political representatives within Aberdeen and Scotland their inability, by design or incompetence, means their unwillingness to argue for better Scots funding over previous decades has ultimately helped create and add to issues nobody should be facing in the 21st Century.

Ian Beattie. Baker Street, Aberdeen.

Let’s see councillors show willing for city

Sir, – With money short in Aberdeen council I suggest each member do their own fundraising to put into the council coffers.

Individuals all over the country show such creativity, determination and dedication to raise money for charities, some raising hundreds of pounds and some thousands.

The Ukrainian people, with their backs to the wall, demonstrate tremendous stoicism, dedication and commitment to save their country.

Let us see how many show willing to save their city from closing doors all over.

Sybil Wilkie. Banchory.

Rules must apply to renewables sector

Sir, – It was good to hear on the radio that surgeons at Raigmore Hospital have reviewed the use of anaesthetics and are doing away with the most harmful to the environment.

Contrast this with the renewables sector that uses SF6 sulphur hexafluoride in their electrical appliances. SF6 is one of the six main greenhouse gasses and very dangerous to the environment if released, but not a word is said about them because they are seen as good environmentalists.

Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

In my objections to some wind farms I have found that to speak against the current drive to net-zero and how we get there sidelines one as a crackpot, as it would appear to our modern society it’s alright to dig up peat, cut down trees, disrupt seal colonies, wildlife, ruin fishing grounds, blight the Highlands and Islands all to erect wind turbines to provide power to our cities.

A recent example of this is Greenpeace and many so-called environmentalists who did not have time to help save a seal colony on an uninhabited island which is to have a wind farm erected on it. Contrast this to their attitude if the seals were in danger from activities by the oil industry.

It would appear its one rule for renewables sector and a different rule for the rest of industry.

Jim Leitch. Evie, Orkney.

Don’t miss boat over councils’ cruise levy

Sir, – North councils receive funding for environmental protection and improvement – £2 million to Highland, £2 million to Orkney and £1 million to Shetland.

This could have been a headline in The P&J if, in 2021, the Scottish Government had accepted my proposal of a £10 per cruise passenger levy.

I sent it as a response to the tourism charges consultation in 2020 and received only an e-mail acknowledgement of receipt. When I later made direct contact with MSPs I was advised that “we shouldn’t do anything to scare away the cruise lines”.

With Invergordon reported as expecting 220,000 passengers, Lerwick 100,00 and Orkney an incredible 234 cruise ships, as well as 129 vessels scheduled to smaller west coast ports, me surmising that the cruise lines needed us as much as we needed them has been overwhelmingly vindicated.

Cruise ship at Hatston Pier - image for the article about Orkney Harbour Masterplan updates – Drive to Net Zero continues

This levy would allow us to finance the infrastructure needed for these welcome tourists and the even larger numbers coming independently to our beautiful country.

Daily, we hear complaints about lack of toilets, the congestion on remote roads, scarcity of coach and car parking areas, etc.

Long-suffering locals in the busiest areas could put forward proposals to their councils for the improvements they felt were most necessary to protect their quality of life.

We must urgently put in Scottish Government legislation to allow this to happen.

Each cruise ship would simply transfer the appropriate sum to the local council’s cruise levy bank account on arrival in each port. No need to count how many passengers go ashore – simply use the total number of passengers on board as registered in the ship’s manifest.

The income could statutorily be used only for tourism-related expenditure and could not be subsumed into the council’s overall budget.

Equally, national government would not be permitted to reduce financial support pro rata to councils.

We could annually finance a range of improvements for rural communities at minimal administrative expense. Equally, areas around major ports would also benefit with Aberdeen making a start with 28 ships, Greenock with 60 and Leith with 115 this year.

Please, Scottish Government, don’t let us miss the boat again.

Alasdair Maclean. Nairn.

Striking teachers in need of a lesson

Sir, – The teachers on strike in Scotland have short memories. They received 100 per cent salary during Covid, not 80 per cent.

Their salaries are paid by the taxpayer, the same taxpayers whose children’s education is suffering.

In 2007, the Scottish Government introduced free university tuition for those who had lived in Scotland for three years.

The university fees of £9,250 a year are paid by Scottish taxpayers.

The Scottish Government should immediately insist that free university is conditional on a no-strike clause for five years and also that they work in Scotland for five years and thus repay taxpayers’ generosity.

Clark Cross. Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

SNP candidates for FM’s job in denial

SNP leadership candidites Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf standing in a line and smiling at the camera
Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf taking part in the first SNP leadership hustings in Cumbernauld. Image: Andy Buchanan /PA Wire

Sir, – I have been watching closely the candidates that are in the running to be the next SNP first minister and the only thing they can agree on is the fight to give the Scottish members independence.

Ms Forbes, due to her faith, does not agree with same-sex marriage among other things.

Mr Yousaf does not have a clue about politics and his antics regarding the state of the NHS are outrageous.

Ms Regan still wants North Sea oil and gas and to have an oil fund for Scotland – a wee bit too late.

The SNP are in a bad way just now and once they have announced a new FM the fun will start as they are in denial.

Never in a month of Sundays could the elected SNP MPs run Scotland for supporters or, in fact, the real people of Scotland who detest the SNP.

Gavin Elder. Peterhead.

NHS is a victim of own huge success

Sir, – I could hardly believe an item of news – Sir Rod Stewart is about to finance a day’s scans to help alleviate the chronic backlog facing NHS patients.

In reality, it was only a single hospital near where he lives, and the gesture noble though it was, unsurprisingly caught the attention of a passing TV reporter and camera crew, some with devious mind might even think they had been forewarned.

Although Sir Rod is a superstar, and I am but an old working man whose thrifty lifestyle would have allowed me to match his generosity for one hospital only, I will keep my savings intact, not in annoyance for the absence of a camera crew, rather that the tiny number to benefit from a publicity stunt does nothing to ease the problems our health service faces. Radical surgery is required to recreate a service free for many but not for those who can contribute to their treatment.

Sir Rod Stewart
Singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart said the healthcare situation was “ridiculous”, compared with him being able to afford private healthcare and going for a scan easily at an “empty” clinic. He told the programme that he would like to pay for 10 or 20 scans, or however much it takes. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Bevan’s model set sail in 1948 and its crew I joined, but it has been punctured below the waterline by its own success.

Thanks in many ways to its efforts there has been a massive increase in the ageing population who now make up a large percentage of those requiring its services. This and other factors such as the availability of new and expensive therapies are all adding to what is becoming increasingly obvious – demand has outstripped the ability to deliver in terms of finance and personnel.

Now so many are kicking “old granny” – staff and patients.

Let her retire in peace as a reward for outstanding service and bring in a new, streamlined combined health and social care vehicle as her replacement.

Promises of reform by successive governments remain just promises.

Ivan W. Reid. Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Ghost town concerns

Sir, – What on Earth is happening to Aberdeen?

Having read about the cuts that Aberdeen City Council has announced, I find it shocking.

It is bad enough that it has put council tax up, but they are ruining communities by shutting down pools.

What about reducing the wages within the council?

As a resident, I feel enough is enough.

We used to have a say on what goes on in Aberdeen, but not now. The council seriously has to listen to the public and do something before Aberdeen becomes a ghost town.

Martin Riley.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Readers' letters: Kate Forbes's religious beliefs, Bill Gibb and council spending
Pile of old Roald Dahl books on a white background.
Readers' letter: Roald Dahl censorship, new deposit return scheme flaws and Bon Accord Terrace…
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
A performance by Big Noise Torry at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Big Noise Torry at Aberdeen Music Hall, separating politics and religion, and…
To go with story by Alastair Gossip. PLans have been submitted for giant letters spelling out Aberdeen - similar to those seen in Amsterdam, Toronto and other famous cities across the world. Picture shows; Giant Aberdeen letters. Castlegate. Supplied by Aberdeen Inspired Date; 17/02/2023
Readers' letters: Big Aberdeen letters, Kate Forbes' priorities and mental health cuts
The deposit return scheme has caused a mixed reaction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Call to can deposit return scheme, poor crowd control at Spectra and…
Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes.
Readers' Letters: Kate Forbes's 'straight' answers divide opinions amid 'uninspiring' SNP leadership debate as…
A new scheme would close 10% of Scottish waters for fishing. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Scottish fishermen don’t need further restrictions on them
PABest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking during an event at the Ozone, Our Dynamic Earth, in Edinburgh to outline Scottish independence plans on the day that the UK is set to leave the European Union. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 31, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: More reaction to Sturgeon resigning and the future of Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as First Minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon's legacy and the future of the SNP

Most Read

1
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
4
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
5
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
6
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
9
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
10
RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World is heading for Aberdeen
Werq The World: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens to sashay to P&J Live, including Aberdeen-raised…

More from Press and Journal

Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating 'outdated and sexist stereotypes' to succeed
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full time after beating Dundee United 3-1.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Midfielder Ylber Ramadani hails 'new mentality' at Aberdeen brought by January signings
The 17-year-old was charged with intent to supplying cocaine and heroin. Image: Shutterstock.
17-year-old charged with intent to supply heroin and cocaine in Oban
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter flies out to meet Dundee United's Steven Fletcher. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Officials recognise firm - but fair - challenges in Aberdeen's win at…
The plans will see Aros waterfront totally redeveloped. Image: Tobermory Harbour Association.
Community plans to turn historic Tobermory pier into watersport hub given £240,000 funding boost
The Barn will host the event later this month. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
Potato seeds giveaway as part of Banchory climate event
Torry Care Home
Torry Care Home told to improve after families complain of 'unexplained injuries' and missing…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041518, Stuart Findlay, Pictures show the event with the police and the main suicide prevention groups in Inverness. Mikeysline, Samaritans, Police Scotland and Highland Council outline the work of the Highland suicide prevention groups. L2R - Keith Walker Samiritans, Linda Birnie Operations Manager, Jim MCCreath Depute Chair Highland Suicide Prevention Group, Patrick Mullery James Support Group .March 6th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shetland success story could offer a blueprint for the Highlands when it comes to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented