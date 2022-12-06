Teacher strike latest: Here’s what you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Teacher strike latest: Here’s what you need to know

By Garrett Stell
December 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 6:40 pm
This story was updated on December 20, 2022. Check back regularly for the latest updates on teacher strikes across the north and north-east of Scotland.
Schools and nurseries are set to close for two days when another wave of strike action hits the country in January 2023.

On January 10 and 11, Scotland’s major teaching unions are calling members out on strike.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) and the NASUWT have announced that all primary teachers will strike on January 10.

Secondary Teacher’s Association (SSTA) members will join EIS and NASUWT secondary teachers for strike action on January 11.

In most local authorities, the strike dates fall on or shortly after the day schools return from the winter holidays. Some councils have already made plans to close schools on January 10-11.

Here’s what we know so far about what to expect in your area:

  • Aberdeen City – All primary schools and Orchard Brae will be closed on January 10. All secondary schools will be closed on January 11.
  • Aberdeenshire – All primary and special schools will be closed on January 10; all secondary schools will be closed on January 11. Strikes will now affect Aberdeenshire nurseries or school lets
  • Argyll & Bute – All primary schools closed on January 10; all secondary schools closed on January 11. Council expects nurseries to be unaffected
  • Highland – All primary schools and ELCs will close on January 10; all secondary schools will close on January 11.
  • Moray – All primary schools closed on January 10; all secondary schools closed on January 11. No impact on nurseries
  • Orkney – No announcement
  • Shetland – A spokesman for the council said they will release an update in January
  • Western Isles – All secondary schools will close on January 11. A spokesman said that the council is still assessing some primary schools. The majority will be closed on January 10.

What’s the next phase of teacher strikes?

More EIS teacher strikes on the way in January and February

EIS has plans for 18 more days of strike action in the new year.

All EIS primary teachers will strike on January 10. Secondary teachers will follow suit on January 11.

Highland Council wrote to parents saying all primary schools and nurseries will close on January 10. Special schools will also close.

Students entitled to free school meals based on their income will receive a payment.

After that, there will be staggered strikes over the course of 16 days in January and February.

New strike dates for teachers in Scotland. Orkney teacher strikes will take place on Wednesday January 18. Moray teacher strikes will take place on Thursday January 19. Angus teacher strikes will take place on Friday January 20. Aberdeen teacher strikes will take place Monday January 30. Highland teacher strikes will take place on Tuesday January 31. The second lot of teacher strikes in 2023 are to take place in February, with Aberdeen teacher strikes on Wednesday February 1. Argyll and Bute teacher strikes will take place on Thursday February 2. Western Isles teacher strikes will take place on Friday February 3. Shetland teacher strikes will take place on Monday February 6.

More SSTA strike action in January

On December 9, the SSTA announced a new day of strike action on January 11, to coincide with the planned EIS secondary strike.

SSTA President Catherine Nicol called on the Scottish Government to negotiate “sensibly” with teachers and announce a new pay offer.

“Scottish secondary school teachers answered the call and stood together to fight for a fair and reasonable pay deal. SSTA members have sent a clear message to the Scottish
Government and COSLA (the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities).

“Pay teachers properly: not just for now but for the future”.

An SSTA spokesman said that the union could announce further strike days soon.

Further NASUWT industrial action calling for 12% pay rise

An NASUWT spokeswoman said that members are calling for a 12% pay rise for all employees. After December’s walkouts, NASUWT members began what she called action short of strike action.

“Under action short of strike action NASUWT members will refuse to cover for absent colleagues and attend no more than one meeting per week outside pupil sessions,” the spokeswoman said.

“Members will continue to teach, plan lessons, and assess pupils’ work.”

In November, 92.01% of NASUWT members in Scotland voted to support strike action and 96.16 % voted for action short of strike action.

What’s the story so far?

November 24 teacher strikes closed almost every school in Scotland

On November 24, EIS called out its more than 55,000 members and closed schools across the country in the first major strikes over pay since the 1980s.

EIS membership is widespread, including more than 55,000 teachers and approximately 80% of Scotland’s teacher workforce.

In the buildup to the November strike, local authorities scrambled to make arrangements for each school, but in the end the majority had to close their doors.

For thousands of students, at all ages across the region, this meant no school and no virtual learning.

Parents were left to make alternative arrangements for childcare and non-union staff members were told to come in to work as normal.

‘Enough is enough’: Hundreds of teachers from across north and north-east rally for pay ‘they deserve’

But the teachers who joined picket lines and mass demonstrations in Aberdeen and Inverness said they were left with no choice.

They’re fighting for a new pay offer that meets the union’s demands of a 10% rise for all employees. They say it would be a fair deal to meet the increased pressure on families caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

December teacher strikes: SSTA and NASUWT

Following the large turnout and massive disruption caused by the EIS walkouts, the SSTA and NASUWT called out their members over two days in December. Strikes were staggered, with local authorities striking on different days.

Councils including Argyll and Bute, Eilean Siar, Highland, Orkney and Shetland took action on Wednesday December 7, while Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray council action took place on Thursday December 8.

SSTA and NASUWT membership is not as widespread as the EIS, which represents roughly 80% of the country’s teachers and lecturers.

That means membership numbers vary widely at every school. For the most part, councils took a school-by-school approach, closing certain schools completely while leaving others open to senior phase students where possible.

Stalled negotiations and widespread disruption

The NASUWT also began further industrial action on Friday December 9.

This action short of strike puts limits on members’ classroom contact time, absence coverage and meeting time.

A table with the increase offered by the Scottish government.
Unions and their representatives have rejected the government’s most recent pay offer. The progressive offer would have seen employees at different salary levels receive a different raise. Image: DC Thomson Design/Scottish Government

Strikes are causing widespread disruption across multiple industries this winter. People around the country will have to contend with some form of strike action every day until Christmas, with only a brief reprieve before they start up again.

On December 2, the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), which negotiates on behalf of all teaching unions, formally rejected the government’s most recent pay offer.

Teacher strikes because of pupil violence: What’s next for Northfield Academy?

Aberdeen’s Northfield Academy has been in the spotlight recently, following a surprising vote by EIS members on staff to back strike action at the school.

The union is claiming that its members aren’t being properly protected from violent pupils, a situation that prompted First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to get in touch with employers about how teachers should be protected.

The EIS union says its members face unacceptable working conditions at Northfield Academy.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

There have been reports of growing concern over pupil violence in the city, and at Northfield in particular, dating back to last year. But a leaked council report shed a different light on the situation at Northfield, suggesting that the union’s preferred action might violate pupil rights.

Although EIS staff members at the school voted in favour of a strike, the union has yet to announce any firm plans. They are obligated to give at least 14 days’ notice before any industrial action.

This story was updated on December 20, 2022. It will be continually updated with the latest on teacher strikes across the north and north-east of Scotland.

Tags

Tags

