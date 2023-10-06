The Voice of the North: Nobody knows what our communities truly need better than locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Nobody knows what our communities truly need better than locals

Whether in Elgin, Aberdeen or elsewhere, residents of the north and north-east can make a difference by pitching in, write The P&J's editorial team.

Elgin's Dandy Lion, located on the high street (Image: DC Thomson)
Elgin's Dandy Lion, located on the high street (Image: DC Thomson)
By The Press & Journal

If you had the power, how would you improve your local area, be it village, town or city? Nobody knows a community’s strengths and weaknesses better than the people who live in it.

That’s why it has been wonderful to see the people of Elgin have their say on social media this week about how Moray Council should spend the £20 million pledged by the UK Government for boosting the town.

Suggestions generally seem to be focused on improvements to the High Street and wider town centre, with specifics including encouraging both new residents and businesses to the area, making it more accessible for everybody, and dealing with problematic gulls.

In the Granite City, after canvassing for the opinions of Aberdonians, the Our Union Street campaign took an important step further forward.

On Tuesday, the organisation released a white paper, proposing a plan for how the local community can, together, “regenerate, repopulate and reinvigorate” Union Street and its surroundings.

The crucial ingredient, according to chair Bob Keiller? An “army” of volunteers.

After a very difficult few years, and still in the trying grip of pandemic recovery and a cost-of-living crisis, it is easy to understand why some in Scotland may feel disillusioned with politics, and powerless to change or improve very much at all in their daily lives. However, even small changes for the better represent progress.

Plainly, people living across the north and north-east feel passionately that their hometowns could benefit from better investment and care, and they have good ideas about where to start. But Our Union Street’s call for help highlights one crucial fact: if we want results, we must take action; not the few, but the many.

From taking part in public consultations, like the one currently open about the future of Aberdeen’s libraries, to organising or joining in with a litter pick, even small gestures can have a big impact.

Working together is good for well-being

Of course, members of the public can’t be responsible for fixing transport woes or agreeing business rates. Governments must play their part, on both a local and national scale. Still, joining in with community-led efforts to spruce up shared spaces or provide helpful services to others will likely be as beneficial to individuals as it will be to the wider neighbourhood.

All of us are living through difficult times and feelings of isolation are rife. Working together as part of a group with a shared, positive goal is a fantastic way to ward off loneliness and feel a sense of pride and achievement, while also helping other people.

So, air your views and share your ideas with gusto – but don’t forget to pitch in when you can.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

More from P&J Views

The energy sector will continue to evolve over the coming years and decades (Image: Krisana Antharith/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Energy transition is in motion but will take time
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised by business leaders for his environmental policy U-turn (Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Rishi Sunak is stoking division on climate change for…
Reassurances have been given that Forres Academy is safe to reopen to pupils and staff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Voice of the North: Co-ordination and collaboration can help education crises
Anas Sarwar (right) this week promised that Labour will not 'repeat the Tories' mistakes' when it comes to the oil and gas industry (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
The Voice of the North: Hindsight and foresight are vital for future of energy…
New bus gates have proven unpopular in Aberdeen - but should that have come as any surprise to the council? (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Better communication from council could have calmed Aberdeen's 'bus…
The clue is in the name - the 'transition' from fossil fuels to renewables cannot happen overnight (Image: IOG)
The Voice of the North: Gers figures underline importance of getting energy transition right
Aberdeen's new Cookie Cult shop has taken the city by storm - along with many other food and drink businesses (Image: Cookie Cult)
The Voice of the North: Big appetite for food and drink ventures across north…
Robbie Shepherd, pictured here in 2018, sadly died on August 1 (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: No better way to honour the great Robbie Shepherd…
Fort William, where the rural parliament summit is due to be held in November (Image: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: November 'rural parliament' summit must be more than a…
MSP Fergus Ewing (left) has called for the leader of his own party to dual the A9 or resign
The Voice of the North: 'Sorry' doesn't cut it when A9 dualling delays mean…