How YOU could help force council to reopen closed Aberdeen libraries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How YOU could help force council to reopen closed Aberdeen libraries

An online survey on the Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside closures will run until the end of October.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
A sign advertising the public consultation about the library closures sits outside Woodside Library
A sign advertising the public consultation sits outside Woodside Library. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

People are finally being given the chance to have their say on Aberdeen library closures – months after they were mothballed.

A new consultation has been launched ask for thoughts on the demise of Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside libraries.

It comes as Aberdeen City Council’s decision, closures as part of a major £46.6 million savings drive, has been challenged in court.

Here’s everything you need to know to take part in the Aberdeen library closures consultation.

What’s happening?

The process will give residents the opportunity to give their views on the closures and the impact they have had.

Those taking part in the survey will be asked which library they used and how often they visited.

A notice outside Woodside Library informs of the closure and where the nearest libraries are.
A notice outside Woodside Library informs of the closure and where the nearest libraries are. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

There are other questions on how people made use of the buildings.

The survey will run until October 31, and the findings will be discussed by councillors at a meeting in December.

Why is the Aberdeen library closures consultation now, months after buildings closed?

It’s all down to a legal battle.

The council’s hand has been forced by the ongoing threat of action which could one day force top brass to prise open the doors of the six shuttered facilities.

The fact that important studies were not carried out prior to the closures formed the backbone of the case launched by the campaigners.

Facing the prospect of a Court of Session showdown, top officials have hastily arranged the consultation they didn’t stage this spring.

Cardboard signs reading 'please save our libraries', 'Yuill not Nicoll our libraries' and 'we (heart) libraries'
Protests have been held multiple times outside Aberdeen’s Town House. Image: DC Thomson

Solicitors for the Save Aberdeen Libraries Group had claimed the closures were “unlawful”. They say the council should have reached out to the public first.

What is an integrated impact assessment?

The crux of the matter is the lack of “integrated impact assessments”.

They’re surveys designed to identify whether people with protected characteristics will be hit by a council decision.

Woodside Library
Woodside Library is one of six facilities closed back in March. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

In the case of the library closures, it’s been argued that the loss of these community hubs has impacted unfairly on elderly people and those with disabilities.

Could it force the council to reopen the libraries?

The consultation will give the local authority the chance to look at the “direct impact” the six library closures have had on their communities.

If it is found that there is enough demand for the libraries, or it appears likely a legal battle won’t be worth fighting, the council could consider opening them up once again.

Protestors made their thoughts known after the budget decision:

Will you be making your voice heard? Let us know in our comments section below

How do I take part in the Aberdeen library closures consultation?

Those interested in taking part in the consultation can make their voices heard HERE.

You can download a copy of the survey using the same link.

Paper copies are also available, however you will need to visit a remaining library for one.

Once you have filled it in, simply deliver it to any library in the city or email it to libraryevents@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Read our latest coverage of the controversy, with top council officials urged to quit over the “mess”.

Earlier this year, we spent a week working from the now-closed Aberdeen libraries to get to know the people who relied on them.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Old shops could become flats at a revived Huntly Arms Hotel
Huntly Arms Hotel: Plans for three new flats to host 'larger parties' at revived…
Gavin Henderson in his Inverurie care home sitting topless in front of a fan looking unhappy.
'Horrendous' heat in Inverurie care home makes life miserable for man with Down's syndrome
Breaking news image.
Aberdeen schools could shut for three days next week due to strikes
Kirsty Camero of Second Home Studio + Cafe pictured in The Gym on Huntly Street
Two Aberdeen businesses to 'move in together' and transform empty city centre coffee shop
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Food trolleys back on Aberdeen and Highland trains - but booze still banned
Breaking news image.
Delays expected as car crashes into barrier near busy roundabout in Westhill
Stock market concept with oil rig background.
Mystery oil firm poised to snap up majority stake in near-80-million-barrel North Sea field
A number of sheep were killed in the incidents. Image: DC Thomson
Dog owner's Husky killed farmer's sheep and lambs worth £5,000
A big Manny's Pizza in Aberdeen, their shop on Howburn Place was where the crash happened
Aberdeen pizza-lover's one-way street mishap led to crash
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area

Conversation