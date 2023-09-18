How YOU could help force council to reopen closed Aberdeen libraries

People are finally being given the chance to have their say on Aberdeen library closures – months after they were mothballed.

A new consultation has been launched ask for thoughts on the demise of Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside libraries.

It comes as Aberdeen City Council’s decision, closures as part of a major £46.6 million savings drive, has been challenged in court.

Here’s everything you need to know to take part in the Aberdeen library closures consultation.

What’s happening?

The process will give residents the opportunity to give their views on the closures and the impact they have had.

Those taking part in the survey will be asked which library they used and how often they visited.

There are other questions on how people made use of the buildings.

The survey will run until October 31, and the findings will be discussed by councillors at a meeting in December.

Why is the Aberdeen library closures consultation now, months after buildings closed?

It’s all down to a legal battle.

The council’s hand has been forced by the ongoing threat of action which could one day force top brass to prise open the doors of the six shuttered facilities.

The fact that important studies were not carried out prior to the closures formed the backbone of the case launched by the campaigners.

Facing the prospect of a Court of Session showdown, top officials have hastily arranged the consultation they didn’t stage this spring.

Solicitors for the Save Aberdeen Libraries Group had claimed the closures were “unlawful”. They say the council should have reached out to the public first.

What is an integrated impact assessment?

The crux of the matter is the lack of “integrated impact assessments”.

They’re surveys designed to identify whether people with protected characteristics will be hit by a council decision.

In the case of the library closures, it’s been argued that the loss of these community hubs has impacted unfairly on elderly people and those with disabilities.

Could it force the council to reopen the libraries?

The consultation will give the local authority the chance to look at the “direct impact” the six library closures have had on their communities.

If it is found that there is enough demand for the libraries, or it appears likely a legal battle won’t be worth fighting, the council could consider opening them up once again.

Protestors made their thoughts known after the budget decision:

How do I take part in the Aberdeen library closures consultation?

Those interested in taking part in the consultation can make their voices heard HERE.

You can download a copy of the survey using the same link.

Paper copies are also available, however you will need to visit a remaining library for one.

Once you have filled it in, simply deliver it to any library in the city or email it to libraryevents@aberdeencity.gov.uk

