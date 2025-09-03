Dyce Football Club is celebrating 45 years of bringing through some of Scotland’s biggest stars

It’s the north-east sports organisation which has produced a conveyor belt of internationalists and professional footballers.

And Dyce Boys Club, the grassroots organisation which nurtured the likes of Scotland stars, Stuart Armstrong, Scott Booth, Russell Anderson and Graeme and Andrew Shinnie, is celebrating its 45th birthday.

Armstrong has kept in touch with the club for the last 15 years. And this month, he finally returned to his roots when he signed a two-year deal with Aberdeen.

He spoke about it as a “homecoming”. Yet he and his Dyce BC counterparts have never forgotten how they were encouraged to reach for the stars when they were teenagers.

The club first came into being on August 1 1980 after a group of lads spent the summer participating in the local Champion Street competition.

It was founded by Eddie Mannall and Allan King and although the former sadly died just a few months into their existence, Mr King still plays a vibrant role in encouraging youngsters from all backgrounds to join their training sessions.

We have travelled a long way

He said: “We have come a long way from borrowing kits to play our first games to having the facilities we have now.

“We now have access to a 3G pitch and our pitch at Pitmedden Road with changing rooms and, of course, a lot of great memories.”

The club’s efforts have been praised by leading figures in the Granite City, including former Lord Provost Barney Crockett and Aberdeen FC chairman, Dave Cormack.

The latter said: “Grassroots football plays a major role across our community and Dyce Boys Club is one organisation which has a track record in engaging, identifying and nurturing young talent.

“On behalf of Aberdeen FC, we congratulate them on reaching this milestone anniversary and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Mr Crockett added: “Dyce Boys Club have done a fantastic amount of work in their community and they have been a credit to the north-east throughout their existence.

“I remember meeting Scott Booth when he was just a youngster and he spoke very highly about how the officials at Dyce had helped him in his career.

“That has been the case with so many good players who have come through the ranks.

“It’s not just about producing stars, though. Whole generations of youngsters have been encouraged and helped by the officials and volunteers at Dyce.”

Former Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson said: “Dyce Boys Club have always been a club with a history of producing talented players.

“And that’s not just for all levels of football in the north east of Scotland, but those who have played for other clubs in the SPL and the EPL.

“They can all be rightly proud of their contribution and their achievements during that time. Keep up the great work!”

Aberdeen writer, Mike Gibb, who has been involved in the game for many years, wrote a book called Dyce Boys Club – A Stepping Stone to Success.

And he has been thrilled at the development of the organisation which has won a spate of silverware since its formation.

They always had a positive attitude

He said: “In the late 1980s, I was president of the Central Grampian Boys League and running a team called Grampian United with players drawn from the country towns.

“Around 1988, we found ourselves short of players and decided to join up with one of the established Aberdeen clubs to give our boys a regular game in Aberdeen.

“We had played against Dyce on a number of occasions and I was always impressed by the way it was run and the positive attitude of the people who were running it.

“So I approached them and a number of lads from Central Grampian started playing with them on a Saturday while still affiliated to and turning out for their own town or village club. In our very first season, we reached the Scottish Cup Final.

“Subsequently, I managed or helped run Dyce teams at various age groups and have kept in contact with the committee members since I retired from boys’ football.”

The club is still working hard

These include a clutch of current players, such as Bruce Anderson, Cammy Smith, Archie Mair and Jack Grimmer, while the likes of Stuart Duff, Darren Mackie, Lee Mair, Ross Tokely and Roy McBain have also benefited from a throw of the Dyce.

And the club’s officials have stressed the missionary work goes on.

Stuart Armstrong gave his former team a windfall after £8m move

Stuart Armstrong has come a long way since playing for Dyce Boys Club as a youngster, but the former Celtic and Southampton midfielder believes his time with the Aberdeen organisation played a key part in his development.

While most of his international team-mates have been with professional clubs since they were young boys, Armstrong came into professional football much later than most of his contemporaries, but it hasn’t dented his progress.

On the contrary, the Scotland internationalist, whose signing was announced by the Dons on September 2, has spoken warmly of the impact these early years had on him.

He said: “I’m grateful to all my previous coaches stretching all the way back to Dyce Boys Club, where I started out when I was 13.

It set me out on my journey

“I had a lot of good times there. I was there for five years and had a lot of success.

“It’s something different that I have experienced from other boys who have been at professional clubs since they were young.

“I came into professional football when I was 17. It was nice not to have that club football element when I was growing up.”

Dyce BC were bolstered by a six-figure windfall from Armstrong’s £8million move to English Premier League club Southampton in 2018.

Armstrong, 33, who was raised in Aberdeen and attended Hazlehead Academy, moved to the Saints from Celtic – and benefited from Fifa’s rules around player development.

Dyce treasurer Len Nicol, who has been at the club since 1980, said at the time that he and his fellow officials never dreamt they would receive so much.

He said: “We heard news of the transfer just before it was announced and we knew that there would be a payment.

“But I nearly dropped the phone when I heard how much it was.”

It’s no more than Dyce BC deserved for their grassroots heroics.