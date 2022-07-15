The toughest of the tough: Paying tribute to polio survivors By Susy Macaulay July 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 16, 2022, 5:37 pm Left to right: anonymous wheelchair-bound American child with polio (Shutterstock) , Moray polio survivor Mabel Phimister in old age; and Mabel as a young woman prior to having her leg amputated [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Dundee Elgin Moray Nairn polio More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times The Open at St Andrews: Nostalgia to the fore as new book celebrates the ‘peoples’ game’ of golf July 16, 2022 Past Times In pictures: Horsing around at New Deer show July 16, 20220 Past Times Alistair MacLean’s Navy service took him from HMS Royalist to HMS Ulysses July 14, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal David Law felt five-over-par was harsh reflection on his third round at Open Championship Ross County boss Malky Mackay thrilled to net three big points against Dunfermline in Premier Sports Cup Ten-man Livingston come from behind to beat Cove Rangers 2-1 Striker Jordy Hiwula makes difference as Ross County defeat Dunfermline in Premier Sports Cup Clinical Alloa defeat Highland League Buckie in Premier Sports Cup ‘I could have curled up in a ball and cried on Friday night’ says Robert MacIntyre following strong Open third round