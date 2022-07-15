Orkney Community Council elections – postal ballots to be held in two areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orkney Community Council elections – postal ballots to be held in two areas

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
July 15, 2022, 11:45 am
community council
Voters in two out of 20 community council areas in Orkney will asked to voter for their preferred candidates.

The community council elections in Orkney have entered their next stage, with two areas now being issued ballot papers so they can choose their candidates.

Voters in the two areas – Rousay, Egilsay, Wyre and Gairsay, and in Graemsay, Hoy and Walls – should soon receive papers if they haven’t already.

The ballot will be held by post. There are seven seats to fill in both of these areas.

Orkney has 20 community council areas in total.

In four of the smaller areas – Flotta, North Ronaldsay, Papa Westray, and Eday – people receive papers to nominate the members of the community they want to represent them, without the need for anyone to officially put themselves forward.

In the remaining areas, no election will be held as the number of candidates hasn’t exceeded the number of seats available.

Election process moving on

An Orkney council spokesperson explained: “The community council election process moves to the next stage this week as households in the smaller Community Council areas of Flotta, North Ronaldsay, Papay and Eday receive official papers in order to nominate people from within the community to represent them.

“There are seven seats available in each area.

“Voters in Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre and Graemsay, Hoy and Walls will also receive ballot papers following the recent call for nominations and are asked to vote for their preferred candidates.

“All papers must be returned by 5 August 2022, following which a count will take place.”

“The remaining community council areas have completed the nomination process and results will be declared along with all the other areas in the week beginning 8 August 2022.”

