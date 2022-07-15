Orkney Community Council elections – postal ballots to be held in two areas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The community council elections in Orkney have entered their next stage, with two areas now being issued ballot papers so they can choose their candidates.

Voters in the two areas – Rousay, Egilsay, Wyre and Gairsay, and in Graemsay, Hoy and Walls – should soon receive papers if they haven’t already.

The ballot will be held by post. There are seven seats to fill in both of these areas.

Orkney has 20 community council areas in total.

In four of the smaller areas – Flotta, North Ronaldsay, Papa Westray, and Eday – people receive papers to nominate the members of the community they want to represent them, without the need for anyone to officially put themselves forward.

In the remaining areas, no election will be held as the number of candidates hasn’t exceeded the number of seats available.

Election process moving on

An Orkney council spokesperson explained: “The community council election process moves to the next stage this week as households in the smaller Community Council areas of Flotta, North Ronaldsay, Papay and Eday receive official papers in order to nominate people from within the community to represent them.

“There are seven seats available in each area.

“Voters in Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre and Graemsay, Hoy and Walls will also receive ballot papers following the recent call for nominations and are asked to vote for their preferred candidates.

“All papers must be returned by 5 August 2022, following which a count will take place.”

“The remaining community council areas have completed the nomination process and results will be declared along with all the other areas in the week beginning 8 August 2022.”