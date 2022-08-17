Darius Campbell Danesh loved the Granite City and left his mark on Aberdeen Darius Campbell Danesh became a laughing stock when he was booted off ITV1’s Popstars after his over-the-top rendition of Baby One More Time by Britney Spears. By Graeme Strachan August 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 3:17 pm 0 comments Darius alongside some of the 500 fans who joined him at his book signing in 2003. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Duthie Park Pop Idol Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Culter's Rob Roy landmark has survived 200 years of bullets, bombs and bad weather 0 Did you know these people have received the Freedom of Aberdeen? 0 Would Aberdeen have made history in Gothenburg if Alex Ferguson had joined Wolves 40… 0 GALLERY: The Powis area of Aberdeen through the decades 0 Leaping back in time with 14 photos of Ballater Highland Games 0 Holy disorder: How Bishop Anne Dyer's grand vision turned into a nightmare Hidden history: Former home of Aberdeen suffragette goes up for sale From Darth Vader to Mrs Mack: Why Aberdeen actor Michael Sheard couldn't say no… 0 Hey America: Stuart Cosgrove's new book on ties between black music and the White… Horror and tragedy when Aberdeen murderer James Moir escaped from prison in 1997 0 More from Press and Journal First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall 0 Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead 0 Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs' 0 Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard 0 Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions 0
Conversation