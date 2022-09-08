Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen’s love for Glamis Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen’s love for Glamis Castle

A letter penned by the 11-year-old future monarch showed the Queen's huge affection for the area where her mother grew up.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
September 8, 2022, 7:20 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 8:06 pm
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The Queen showed her love for Glamis Castle in a letter written while she was still a young princess.
The Queen showed her love for Glamis Castle in a letter written while she was still a young princess.

A letter penned by the 11-year-old future monarch showed the Queen’s huge affection for the area where her mother grew up.

The Queen’s correspondence is one of the treasures of the Glamis Castle archive.

She was writing on behalf of herself and her sister Margaret.

In it the then young Elizabeth recounts her journey home to Buckingham Palace in late 1937 after “one of the happiest weeks” of her young life at Glamis.

The treasured letter which takes pride of place at Glamis.

She also tells of the London welcome from Dookie – the first Welsh Corgi of more than 30 which the Queen owned in her lifetime.

Signed Lilibet, as she was known by the royal family growing up, the letter offers a fascinating glimpse into the early life of the little girl who would become Queen.

The future Queen’s letter in full:

October 1937

Darling Granny,

Thank you very much for having us to stay with you at Glamis.

It was one of the happiest weeks I have ever spent.

We had such a loyal, as I might say, reception at the station, I expect it is the busiest time that Glamis Station has had for some time.

We went into the station master’s room, which was absolutely boiling!

The train was two mins late from Forfar and when we went out on to the platform the crowd sang “Will ye no come back again” which was very nice of them going out of the station.

We had a very nice attendant who said he had not seen me on that train since I was a baby.

We were half an hour late with fog.

When we got to the Quadriga we saw the policeman with the crooked smile I told you about.

At the Palace we saw the soldiers rehearsing for the Opening of Parliament.

We also saw the Coronation Coach in which Mummy and Papa drive.

Dookie was so pleased to see us all and so was the little canary because he sang away all day.

It was very dull here today after Glamis.

Please give my thanks, or ours should I say, because I am writing for Margaret too, to everybody at Glamis, and if you see Mr Annand, please thank him very much for letting us ride the Black Mare.

Please come back to London before it gets too cold.

With lots of love from Lilibet.

P.S. And from Margaret also, I mustn’t forget her!

