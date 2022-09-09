GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events in the north east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events in the north east

By Neil Drysdale
September 9, 2022, 2:30 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 3:31 pm
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.

The Queen was in her element whenever she visited the north-east and was able to take time out to meet people at a variety of different events.

We’ve looked through the archives and discovered some of the myriad occasions when Her Majesty mixed with local people and enjoyed hospitality at a multitude of venues.

As a lover of the countryside and nature, the monarch was never happier than when she was away from the smoke of the big city. But she also fulfilled all manner of official functions, whether in the business world or in academic or civic circles.

Here are just a few of the many instances when the Queen was the centre of attention.

Long before her coronation, Princess Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, were able to escape from the spotlight and enjoy themselves as children in a magical world.

Here they are at the circus in Ballater in 1945, where their smiles were in contrast to the rather stern countenances of their hosts. After the formalities were complete, the duo enjoyed themselves meeting the acts and animals at the travelling attraction.

The Queen was always able to form a rapport with her audiences on her travels and she could flit between schools and care homes and chat to people aged eight to 80.

In 1989, the monarch made a visit to new sheltered housing accommodation at Kindrochit Court in Braemar, where the residents all had their cameras ready for a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity. Look at how snap-happy they are!

The military was a potent feature of the Queen’s busy life and here she was inspecting a guard of honour of the 1st Battalion the Royal Highland Fusiliers at Ballater Station.

These youngsters, who had pledged to serve their Queen and country, have the steely determined look of men prepared to take these words seriously.

The Queen was also involved in a hectic schedule of ceremonial events, including the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees, but despite her busy itinerary, invariably found time to speak to – and offer thanks to – those who had staged these special occasions.

Here, she is talking to Gordon Bruce in Ballater after unveiling a plaque which marked a newly-created Diamond Jubilee cairn close to her beloved Balmoral Estate.

She also said hello to local schoolchildren Elise Smith, eight, and Jack O’Halloran, nine, who were involved in showing the cairn to Her Majesty. An unforgettable moment.

The Queen was in her element in numerous pastoral settings, meeting all manner of people who toiled on the land and and those who dedicated their life to Nature.

She was a regular visitor to a variety of agricultural shows and country fairs in the north east of Scotland and handed out the trophy to the Champion of Champions at the 150th anniversary of the famous Turriff Show in 2014.

Once again, her presence lit up the afternoon at the busy event.

Even as she moved into her 90s, the Queen commanded huge audiences on her travels and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary was no exception when the monarch visited in 2017.

She was there to open the Robertson Family Roof Garden – an initiative which was close to her heart as it allowed families to enjoy Nature in often distressing circumstances – and met patients and staff, all of whom were waiting with their cameras.

Has there been a more photographed figure in the last century?

It wasn’t just Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire which were regularly graced by visits from the Queen. She relished her trips to Scotland’s islands and, as you might expect, was especially happy to be involved in agricultural showpieces.

In 1978, she travelled to Orkney and her broad smile demonstrated her delight at meeting one of the category winners in front of adoring crowds.

Three years later, in 1981, the monarch journeyed further to Shetland and was impressed by the burgeoning infrastructure at the Sullom Voe oil terminal.

Sometimes, these meetings were rather formal affairs, but this wasn’t one of them. On the contrary, the Queen was in relaxed mood as she chatted to members of staff at the engineering workshop, even as North Sea oil helped transform the region.

There was hardly a community in Scotland which the Queen didn’t visit at some point of her lengthy reign and Buckie put on its brightest face and roared out a warm welcome for the monarch when she and Prince Philip came to the little town in 1982.

The couple drove through the streets in a glass-enclosed limousine and were greeted by masses of residents who lined their route and gave their guests a rousing ovation which the Royal duo clearly savoured as they waved back in appreciation.

Thousands of people were involved in the biggest birthday bash ever held in Fraserburgh. And their festivities were boosted by the arrival of the Queen in 1992.

It was a party on an unprecedented scale, with almost the whole population congregating in the town centre to celebrate the Broch’s 400th anniversary in style.

The monarch was clearly among those who had a ball and visit to the coastal community put the cherry on the parfait of a perfect day.

The Silver Jubilee in 1977 was one of the happier occasions in what proved a rather dismal decade for Britain. There was rampant inflation, allied to widespread strikes and frequent power cuts, but the Queen lifted spirits as she ventured around the country.

The weather was glorious when Her Majesty embarked on a walkabout in Broad Street in Aberdeen with Marischal College looking resplendent in the sunshine.

She stopped to accept a posy or two and spoke to several in the huge crowd which turned up. As always, the youngsters in attendance gained her full attention.

Everybody wanted to let their hair down and celebrate the end of the Second World War in 1945 – and a young Princess Elizabeth was no exception!

You can see her in this picture, accompanied by Captain Roderick MacLeod of the Cameron Highlanders, and clearly being the belle of the ball in Aberdeen.

Given the horrors which had occurred in the previous six years, it was no surprise that Britons of all ages and backgrounds were determined to enjoy themselves.

The weather wasn’t always kind when the Queen was carrying out her formal duties, but it didn’t stop her from travelling to the Granite City a decade ago.

The monarch was in the north east to open the new library at Aberdeen University and was impervious to the rain which soaked the crowds who turned up to watch her.

Duty, as usual, mattered more than a few raindrops.

In 1978, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were given a guided tour of the premises during their visit to the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire.

The facility, which had only recently opened, was another illustration of the region’s rapid response to the discovery of vast reserves of oil in the North Sea.

And, according to the Press & Journal at the time, the monarch and her consort were fascinated by the speed at which technology was being developed in the sector.

It was as nothing though, compared to the energy which the Queen showed throughout her long and fulfilling life.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

amphoto - HM The Queen arrives at Port Ellen to board the Hebridean Princess on the Island of Islay as Royal Family members board the small luxury cruise ship for a week-long cruise off the west coast of Scotland around the Western Isles as part of the Queen's 80th birthday celebrations Picture ALLAN MILLIGAN dated Fri 21st July 2006 07884 26 78 79 e-mail info@allanmilligan.co.uk Scotland stock viewable at www.scottishviewpoint.com
Her Majesty in the Highlands and Islands
0
The Queen loved spending time at Glamis when she was a child.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle
0
Hundreds of British troops are buried in the UN cemetery in Busan in South Korea.
Memories of a forgotten war: Search for relatives of Korean war victims
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. For PT piece on how Flora MacDonald's wedding attire was recreated by Jo Watson Picture shows; Bonnie Prince Charlie/Annette McKittrick . Leoonach Cottage Culloden. Supplied by DCT Date; 02/09/2022
Jacobite heroine Flora MacDonald's wedding attire painstakingly recreated and on display in Fort William
0
Bon Accord Centre
Dream to dinosaur: The rise and fall of the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen
0
07/09/97 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER SCOTLAND v BELARUS (4-1) PITTODRIE - ABERDEEN The Scotland players observe a minute's silence in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. From left: John Collins, Christian Dailly, Tosh McKinlay, Kevin Gallacher and Jim Leighton.; 3ab13f59-3546-46ec-9863-228f008e1ad3
Princess Diana's death sparked a political football stramash as Scotland's players headed to Aberdeen
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Pool 1986-12-02 Derek Miller (C) AJL "A champion in the making...six year old Derek Miller (centre left) Gordon Mills Crescent, Aberdeen, reached the final of the Tillydrone Community Centre pool competition for up to 12 year olds but lost to finalist Paul Yates (centre), Gort Road, Aberdeen. But Paul had a distinct advantage, he is 11 years old and stands head and shoulders above Derek." Picture taken 2 December 1986.
GALLERY: A look at Tillydrone through the decades
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. George V stopped the Highlanders march at the Braemar Gathering in 1936 Picture shows; King George V/Highlanders. Braemar. Supplied by Braemar Highland Games Centre/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Dying King's wishes changed face of Braemar Games for ever
0
Bon-Accord Baths, Aberdeen.
From pool to spool: Watch new film celebrating Aberdeen's Bon Accord Baths
0

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.
'We remember her as mum': Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil…