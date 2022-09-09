Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 9, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 2:38 pm
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters felt the decision by the SFA/SPFL to postpone the weekend card was the correct one.

Like all Scottish football matches this Saturday, Elgin’s home League 2 fixture against Albion Rovers has been cancelled and will be rearranged as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

Borough Briggs chief Tatters was in complete agreement the matches should be off, despite it taking until late morning on Friday for the news to be confirmed.

He said: “It was the right decision to postpone the matches.

“There might have been some circumstances which delayed the announcement in Scotland, it took a long time on Friday morning. The meeting began at 9am and the English leagues were cancelled before we were told what was happening.

“However, it is what it is because these people are trying to make the right decision for everybody. It is quite expensive when you’re hosting a game, such as catering and marking the pitch.

“With the Queen’s funeral to come, it will probably mean another game will be postponed.

“In terms of the Premiership fixtures, it makes it a little tighter because of the World Cup, but I’ve got the deepest condolences and it has been a sad couple of days.”

Elgin nudged up table with victory

Elgin’s next scheduled match, also in the league, is next Saturday when they travel to Stenhousemuir.

Last weekend, they scored their first league win of the season when they saw off Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 at Borough Briggs to move up to seventh spot.

