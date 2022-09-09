Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters felt the decision by the SFA/SPFL to postpone the weekend card was the correct one.

Like all Scottish football matches this Saturday, Elgin’s home League 2 fixture against Albion Rovers has been cancelled and will be rearranged as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

Borough Briggs chief Tatters was in complete agreement the matches should be off, despite it taking until late morning on Friday for the news to be confirmed.

He said: “It was the right decision to postpone the matches.

Our match against @albionrovers , which was due to take place tomorrow afternoon at Borough Briggs, has now been postponed as mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/0vdkNohSa4 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) September 9, 2022

“There might have been some circumstances which delayed the announcement in Scotland, it took a long time on Friday morning. The meeting began at 9am and the English leagues were cancelled before we were told what was happening.

“However, it is what it is because these people are trying to make the right decision for everybody. It is quite expensive when you’re hosting a game, such as catering and marking the pitch.

“With the Queen’s funeral to come, it will probably mean another game will be postponed.

“In terms of the Premiership fixtures, it makes it a little tighter because of the World Cup, but I’ve got the deepest condolences and it has been a sad couple of days.”

Elgin nudged up table with victory

Elgin’s next scheduled match, also in the league, is next Saturday when they travel to Stenhousemuir.

Last weekend, they scored their first league win of the season when they saw off Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 at Borough Briggs to move up to seventh spot.