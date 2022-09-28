SAS were called in to tackle cons and end the siege at Peterhead prison 35 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

SAS were called in to tackle cons and end the siege at Peterhead prison 35 years ago

By Neil Drysdale
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 1:16 pm
The D-Wing riot made international headlines back in 1987.
The D-Wing riot made international headlines back in 1987.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Flora MacDonald
New book reveals Jacobite heroine Flora Macdonald as an artful, canny survivor
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the Burgie horse trials
0
Aberdeen Marathon 1987-05-24 Start Line ©AJL 24 May 1987 "They're off...The Aberdeen Marathon gets under way as the 300 runners leave the Beach Ballroom yesterday." Used P&J 25/05/1987
GALLERY: Remembering the Aberdeen Milk Marathon
0
A teacher standing outside with a class of children sitting at the foot of a tree
GALLERY: 13 photos of Aboyne schools through the years
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Stoneywood Paper Mill, Aberdeen is threatened with final closure after three centuries in existence Picture shows; Stoneywood Paper Mill. Stoneywood Paper Mill. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Historic Stoneywood paper mill was industry's last survivor
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Past Times feature Picture shows; Author S G MacLean, the cover of her latest book and NTS re-enactment of Battle of Culloden. various. Supplied by DCT/NTS Date; Unknown
The Bookseller Of Inverness: S G MacLean delves into Highland roots for crime novel
0
La Belle Gabrielle is a portrait with a fascinating story that Count Peter Pinkinski, is keen to share.
Eloping with another bride's groom!? Antics of Polish-Ukrainian countess whose family was infiltrated by…
0
CR0037637 Gordon Highlander museum, Aberdeen A stitched textile has been found in an Aberden celler that appears to show a German submarine crew on the surface in the Arctic. Pictured are a group of local experts who came together to study the textile, third from left is Textile expert Heather King Picture by Paul Glendell 23/08/2022
Can you help solve the mystery of this WW2 stitched artwork found in an…
0
Lady MacRobert at Alastrean House with sons (left to right) Roderic, Alasdair and Iain.
Wings of tragedy: Lady MacRobert took the fight back to the enemy after losing…
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Hutchison/ANL/Shutterstock (3812192a) Ronnie O' Sullivan 16-year-old Snooker Player. Ronnie O' Sullivan 16-year-old Snooker Player.
Neil Drysdale: I've never forgotten my first meeting with the teenage Ronnie O'Sullivan
0

More from Press and Journal

Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again

Editor's Picks