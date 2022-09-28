New whisky distillery on the Dornoch Firth approved by Highland Council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members unanimously approved the planning application, calling it an “attractive building in an excellent place”.

The north planning committee also praised the applicant’s sensitivity to the environment.

The new whisky distillery will run to three floors, incorporating a viewing tower, reception, shop, private bar, dining facilities and conference suite.

Artists’ impressions show a striking, modern design taking in sweeping views of the Dornoch Firth.

Once operational, the distillery will be capable of producing up to one million litres of alcohol every year.

The site is part of the 13,000-acre Midfearn Estate, owned by the applicant’s family for nearly 130 years.

It requires a sensitive approach due to its location within the Dornoch Firth Natural Scenic Area, three miles south-east of Ardgay.

Reassurance over waste water pipe

Midfearn Distillery Company sought planning permission to build the distillery, warehouse, bottling, tank farm and energy centre on the site.

The application also proposed using distillery waste for energy recovery and animal feed, via a private treatment plant and soakaway.

However, some elements of their earlier waste disposal plan had raised eyebrows locally. Midfearn Distillery Company had initially proposed disposing of waste water via a long sea outfall (LSO) pipe.

This idea was withdrawn, and replaced with a closed loop system for cooling water.

Nevertheless, one local objector sent a letter of complaint to Highland Council, which the planning officer summarised to committee.

The objection centred on the waste management plans. It raised concern about the previous LSO plan and a lack of clear methodology for waste disposal by road.

It also accused Edderton community council – which supported the application – of having breached its code of conduct.

In response, council planners reassured councillors that the LSO plan was removed, and could not be added without a further planning application.

At the same time, Edderton community council has withdrawn its earlier support while council lawyers examine the allegations of breach of conduct.

Despite this hiccup, council officers remained in support of the application. They confirmed there were no further objections and the applicant had followed the correct procedure.

Councillors agreed. Richard Gale said he was “very pleased with the mitigation in place” while Angela MacLean said the applicant was clearly “very conscious of the environment.”

Their only question? Why the distillery won’t be open to the public.

Midfearn Distillery will not be open to the public

“Is it a tourist attraction, or is it not?” asked Richard Gale.

Both councillors MacLean and Gale voiced their surprise that the distillery is open by invitation only. Mr Gale said he felt that could change in time, becoming a long-term tourist attraction.

Council planners said the distillery is hoping to target clients for whisky sales rather than catch passing tourist trade. This has the benefit of not displacing customers from local cafes and eateries.

Members were happy to approve the distillery plan, which they said would create employment and contribute to the area.

“It’s an attractive building situated in an excellent place,” said Jan McEwan.

