New whisky distillery on the Dornoch Firth approved by Highland Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New whisky distillery on the Dornoch Firth approved by Highland Council

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 12:12 pm
New malt whisky distillery to be built on banks of Dornoch Firth
New malt whisky distillery to be built on banks of Dornoch Firth

Members unanimously approved the planning application, calling it an “attractive building in an excellent place”.

The north planning committee also praised the applicant’s sensitivity to the environment.

The new whisky distillery will run to three floors, incorporating a viewing tower, reception, shop, private bar, dining facilities and conference suite.

Artists’ impressions show a striking, modern design taking in sweeping views of the Dornoch Firth.

Once operational, the distillery will be capable of producing up to one million litres of alcohol every year.

The site is part of the 13,000-acre Midfearn Estate, owned by the applicant’s family for nearly 130 years.

It requires a sensitive approach due to its location within the Dornoch Firth Natural Scenic Area, three miles south-east of Ardgay.

Reassurance over waste water pipe

Midfearn Distillery Company sought planning permission to build the distillery, warehouse, bottling, tank farm and energy centre on the site.

The application also proposed using distillery waste for energy recovery and animal feed, via a private treatment plant and soakaway.

However, some elements of their earlier waste disposal plan had raised eyebrows locally. Midfearn Distillery Company had initially proposed disposing of waste water via a long sea outfall (LSO) pipe.

This idea was withdrawn, and replaced with a closed loop system for cooling water.

Artist’s impression of the new distillery on the banks of the Dornoch Firth.

Nevertheless, one local objector sent a letter of complaint to Highland Council, which the planning officer summarised to committee.

The objection centred on the waste management plans. It raised concern about the previous LSO plan and a lack of clear methodology for waste disposal by road.

It also accused Edderton community council – which supported the application – of having breached its code of conduct.

In response, council planners reassured councillors that the LSO plan was removed, and could not be added without a further planning application.

At the same time, Edderton community council has withdrawn its earlier support while council lawyers examine the allegations of breach of conduct.

Despite this hiccup, council officers remained in support of the application. They confirmed there were no further objections and the applicant had followed the correct procedure.

Councillors agreed. Richard Gale said he was “very pleased with the mitigation in place” while Angela MacLean said the applicant was clearly “very conscious of the environment.”

Their only question? Why the distillery won’t be open to the public.

Midfearn Distillery will not be open to the public

“Is it a tourist attraction, or is it not?” asked Richard Gale.

Both councillors MacLean and Gale voiced their surprise that the distillery is open by invitation only. Mr Gale said he felt that could change in time, becoming a long-term tourist attraction.

Council planners said the distillery is hoping to target clients for whisky sales rather than catch passing tourist trade. This has the benefit of not displacing customers from local cafes and eateries.

Members were happy to approve the distillery plan, which they said would create employment and contribute to the area.

“It’s an attractive building situated in an excellent place,” said Jan McEwan.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Queen Elizabeth Muirtown Primary
Inverness pupils receive 'poignant' letter of thanks one day after Queen's death
1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
Seagull shooter caught catapulting ball bearings at another bird
John Cobb and team with the Crusader boat at Loch Ness in 1952. Picture supplied by Gordon Menzies
John Cobb: Loch Ness community remembers ‘gentleman’ racer 70 years on from fatal world…
0
The couple and their rescuers. Picture supplied by Skye Mountain Rescue Team.
Recently engaged couple miss celebratory dinner after getting lost in hills and having to…
0
Network rail strike
Broken down train removed from the West Highland Line
0
Missing man Harry Macdonald.
Missing Skye man Harry Macdonald last seen a week ago
0
matt wallace
Founder of Highland enterprise releases book to help others improve mental health
0
Supercars driving through Durness.
Road rage: What locals think about NC500's impact on their quiet Highland roads
0
Chris O'Brien of Nevis Range is Highland Business Award finalist for Business Leader of the Year
Nevis Range head to Inverness as a nominee for Highland Business Awards
1
cllr awards
Highland, Aberdeenshire and Western Isles councillors shortlisted at 5th Annual Councillor Awards
0

More from Press and Journal

Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again
Rory McIlroy's disappointment at not winning The 150th Open has faded with perspective, he says.
Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his…

Editor's Picks