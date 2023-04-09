Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years

We hunted through our archives to find photos of Aberdonians celebrating the fun-filled holiday through the decades.

1992 - The Motorcycle Action Group took to the streets of Aberdeen to spread a little Easter cheer.
By Kirstin Brown

From egg decorating to charity fundraisers, people of the north-east love celebrating Easter – sometimes in rather unconventional ways.

After hunting through our archives, we found some incredible photos of Aberdonians having fun and celebrating the springtime holiday throughout the years.

In the gallery below we can see plenty of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire residents wearing easter bonnets decorated with colourful flowers, tiny yellow ducklings and pastel ribbons.

One image shows The Motorcycle Action Group with a collection of delicious chocolate eggs. That year, they rode the streets of Aberdeen bringing Easter cheer along the way.

Stoneywood ice rink held an Easter curling tournament to mark Easter in 1991. Robert Gordon’s college team won that year and were pictured on the rink after their victory.

Finally, our last photo shows Lisa Wood holding up her engagement ring which she lost while making up egg-filled Easter eggs.

Do you recognise any of the familiar faces featured in our gallery this week? Let us know in the comments.

1991 – Steven Symon is a picture of concentration as applies his design to his Easter egg.
1991 – Robert Gordon’s College team won the school’s Easter curling tournament at Stoneywood ice rink.
1988 – Banchory Ternan playgroup held an Easter bonnet parade in Banchory Academy community wing.
1995 – Anntoinett Hansen, 12, gets cracking at the Easter Fun Day painting contest at Leith Hall, near Inverurie.
1992 – The Motorcycle Action Group took to the streets of Aberdeen to spread a little Easter cheer.
1991 – Children under 12 who attended an Easter celebration day at Newhills Church enjoy taking part in some action songs.
1990 – Abbotswell Primary School raised £105 from their Easter musical, The Man From Galilee, for the Cornerstone Project.
1992 – Taking part in an Easter procession through the streets of Newmachar were Lisa Ross, left, and Michelle Tough.
1988 – Mastrick Senior Citizens Club held their bonnet parade at Easter.
1988 – Stuart Cromar has his Easter bonnet firmly in place at Banchory Ternan playgroup.
1997 – Kerry Simpson, 6, won the Trinity Centre’s Find the Easter Egg hunt.
1991 – Lara Elson, 6, of Aboyne, with 25 large Easter eggs in Ward 4 of Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital here she was a patient.
1992 – Anne Slater, left, and Mary Buchan in their Easter bonnets at Balmedie Eventide Home.
1994 – Lisa Wood of West End Chocolates with the engagement ring which she lost while making up special Easter Eggs.

