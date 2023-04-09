Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years

From egg decorating to charity fundraisers, people of the north-east love celebrating Easter – sometimes in rather unconventional ways.

After hunting through our archives, we found some incredible photos of Aberdonians having fun and celebrating the springtime holiday throughout the years.

In the gallery below we can see plenty of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire residents wearing easter bonnets decorated with colourful flowers, tiny yellow ducklings and pastel ribbons.

One image shows The Motorcycle Action Group with a collection of delicious chocolate eggs. That year, they rode the streets of Aberdeen bringing Easter cheer along the way.

Stoneywood ice rink held an Easter curling tournament to mark Easter in 1991. Robert Gordon’s college team won that year and were pictured on the rink after their victory.

Finally, our last photo shows Lisa Wood holding up her engagement ring which she lost while making up egg-filled Easter eggs.

Do you recognise any of the familiar faces featured in our gallery this week? Let us know in the comments.