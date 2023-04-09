Pub-goer claimed bar assault was ‘retribution’ for man who attacked woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Pub-goer claimed bar assault was ‘retribution’ for man who attacked woman

Mark Sweeney told a sheriff: "I am not one for standing back and watching women get hit."

By Kathryn Wylie
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.

A pub-goer who assaulted another man did so because he’d just seen his victim assaulting a woman, a court has been told.

Mark Sweeney struck his victim’s head off the door frame in the Commercial Hotel in Keith after he said he’d earlier watched the man assault a woman in the bar.

After a “rush of blood to the head”, Sweeney, 51, grabbed his victim and repeatedly assaulted him on April 3 last year.

Procurator fiscal Sharon Ralph told Elgin Sheriff Court: “The complainer was assisting police officers with their inquiries with regards allegations relating towards his behaviour on the same day.

“At the time he complained he had been the victim of an assault and pointed out a small laceration on the top of his head that was hidden by his hair. He remained hostile, however, and stated he had no desire for the police to investigate the matter.

“When officers watched back CCTV footage to investigate how he had sustained the injury they established he had indeed been the victim of an assault.

“The footage showed that whilst within the bar area the accused was seen to grab the complainer by the head and strike his head against the door frame multiple times.

“It appeared to have been a revenge assault due to the complainer’s previous behaviour.”

The Commercial Hotel in Keith. Keith. Image: Google Street View

Sweeney’s victim was helped up by his brother and the pair left the pub. When police arrived Sweeney accepted full responsibility.

“He stated it was retribution for the complainer allegedly attacking females at the bar,” the fiscal added. “He was cautioned and charged.”

Sweeney defended himself in court and admitted a charge of assault to injury.

He told the sheriff he had seen the man attack a woman and so took matters into his own hands.

‘I’m not one for standing back’

“I am not one for standing back and watching women get hit and I had watched him seriously assault the owner of the pub,” he said.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov replied: “But do you understand that you cannot take matters into your own hands? Grabbing someone by the head and bashing it against the door several times is unacceptable.”

Sweeney agreed, and added: “It was a rush of blood to the head.”

The Crown did not dispute his claims regarding why he attacked the man.

Sweeney, of Mid Street, Keith, will return for sentencing in six months and was ordered to be of good behaviour meantime.

Sheriff Pasportnikov told him: “If you stay out of trouble, in six months’ time it’s likely the court will deal with you leniently.”

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
'Frank's dead': Teen's taunts to attack victim's daughter
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Takeaway delivery driver was more than three times limit - the day after drinking…
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Man assaulted police officers after trying to film them on his phone
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Intruder too drunk to remember kicking in woman's door
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Drunk man admits assaulting pregnant partner
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Thief smashed way into caravan and fell asleep after missing bus home
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Domestic abuser who targeted two different partners appears in the dock
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice

Most Read

1
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
2
6
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Fire crews battle wildfire north of Ullapool
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Highland musician Calum MacPhail gets ready for release of…
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as 'too challenging' to do music at school…
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Beinn Nibheis has the EDGE: the all-women net-zero retailer are Scottish semi-finalists
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
A solo traveller on a river cruise with 90 couples? With Viking it's worth…
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
David Knight: We've got stricter rules for lobsters than antisocial teens
Terror experts blast Scotland's 10-year wait for 'torture flights' truth
Mark Sweeney assaulted a man in the Commercial Hotel, Keith.
Elgin City part company with manager Gavin Price following sixth successive defeat

Editor's Picks

Most Commented