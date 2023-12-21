In photos: Do you remember getting your festive trees from Kirkhill Forest near Aberdeen in yesteryear?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In photos: Do you remember getting your festive trees from Kirkhill Forest near Aberdeen in yesteryear?

Heading to Tyrebagger at Kirkhill Forest to choose your Christmas tree was the highlight of the run up to Christmas for many north-east families in days gone by.

A little boy among christmas tree branches
Three year old Martyn Dey of Inverurie, is surrounded by Christmas trees during his visit to the Forestry Commission's Christmas tree sales centre at Kirkhill Forest in December 1988. Image: DCT
By Susy Macaulay

It’s been a ritual for many north-east family for decades— heading down to Kirkhill Forest some five miles north of Aberdeen to choose your family Christmas tree.

More than 6,000 trees annually leave the Kirkhill Forest site to adorn homes all over the north-east.

Were you there, in times gone by?

Renee Buchanan and her three year old son, Matthew from Old Meldrum went early for their tree in 1980, and were delighted with their choice.

A boy and his mum picking out a christmas tree at Kirkhill Forest

Here’s Lesley Behrman of Milltimber walking away with her choice in 1981.

A woman carrying a christmas tree through the snow

1981 was a snowy year, lending extra excitement to proceedings when eight-year-old Tracey Keith of Pitcaple made her choice.

 

A child standing next to a christmas tree

Gilcomstoun Nursery children were at Kirkhill Forest in 1983 to pick a tree for the nursery.

Steven Elrick, 4, drew the dragging-away honours, and looks pretty pleased with their choice.

A group of children at Kirkhill Forest, one child is at the front holding the base of a Christmas tree

Nothing can happen at the forest without the help of workers on site.

At this point Kirkhill Forest was run by the then Forestry Commission.

Here are Robert McGregor, Banchory; Stephen Smith, Stonehaven; Neil Henderson, Dyce; and Rod Stephen, Kinellar loading up the trees in 1986.

Men loading a lorry with chirstmas trees

And in 1989, six-year-old Barbra Williams of Tarves picked out the family tree and shouldered it away.

She looks pretty happy with her choice.

A girl holding a small Christmas tree from Kirkhill Forest

“Now to get it home,” says Anne Reid of Westburn Road, Aberdeen, as she and her children Alison (6) and Tim (9) share the load of their Christmas tree in 1982.

Children and a woman holding a tall Christmas tree from Kirkhill Forest

You’d think baubles grew on trees — forestry worker Alex Wilson with the first of the silver firs cut at Kirkhill in 1987.

That year, Forestry Commission staff were expecting to shift 8,000 trees for the festive season.

A man carrying a christmas tree with an array of baubles on it through the forest

Admiring one of the Christmas trees on sale at Kirkhill Forest in 1982 was Debbie Whalen of Westhill. With her was forestry worker Alex Mitchell of Kinellar.

A man and woman standing in the trees

Forestry workers parcel up trees from all over the region ready for sale at Kirkhill Forest sales office in 1980.

They’re watched by Doreen Munro and her 2-year-old son David, who have already chosen their fine specimen.

A tree being put in packaging

Bursting into colour now, it’s 1994 and forestry worker Andy Kerr from Banchory is getting ready for an expected surge in demand for trees at Kirkhill Forest.

He seems unconcerned by any pine needles in his ear.

A man carrying a Christmas tree from Kirkhill Forest over his shoulder with a santa hat on

One of Tyrebagger’s forest worker/students, Stuart Chalmers, steps up to help Sarah Maloney (12) of Blackburn with her tree.

A man and young girl holding an end each of a tree

The trees don’t just grow themselves.

Here forester John Clark checks one of the Christmas trees at Kirkhill before the December rush in 1992.

A man checking the branches of a tree

A mountain of trees surrounds Forestry Commission worker Alistair Angus at work at the Christmas tree depot off the Tyrebagger road in 1996.

The previous year the depot had sold 9,300 trees.

A man among the chopped trees in Kirkhill Forest

