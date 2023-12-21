Elgin man ordered to behave after dog custody row lands him in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin man ordered to behave after dog custody row lands him in court

Steven Clark's ex-partner ended up with a cut to the head during the doorstep confrontation.

By Joanne Warnock
Elgin Sheriff Court
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

An Elgin man has been ordered to behave after a row with his ex-girlfriend about their dogs landed him in court.

Elgin Sheriff Court was told Steven Clark went to the woman’s house on October 6 this year and they spent the evening drinking.

The 36-year-old labourer had been in a relationship with his partner for three years but that night an argument broke out and Clark declared that the relationship was over.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh said he gathered his belongings, along with the couple’s two dogs, and went to his mother’s house.

His now ex-partner, the court was told, sought out a friend at another address before going to find Clark at his mother’s house and turned up there at around 10pm.

Doorstep scuffle

Ms Duffy-Welsh said: “[Clark’s] mother answered the door and an argument between the two parties broke out.

“[The complainer] asked to get entry to get the dogs – and she had her foot in the door.”

The court then heard that there was some pushing on the woman’s part to get through the gap in the door and Clark stepped behind his mother to try to close it.

In the struggle, the woman’s head was pushed against the door and she suffered a 2cm cut above her eyebrow which later needed three stitches.

Clark pled guilty to one charge of culpable and reckless behaviour.

Ups and downs

Confirming the relationship was now at an end, Clark’s defence agent Steven Carty said they had always been “up and down” but this had been a “significant falling out”.

Mr Carty told the court that Clark was still in possession of the dogs and he never had any intention of harming his partner.

He said: “He was aware that his mother was having difficulties at the door and in fairness he was only trying to move his mother out of harm’s way.

“It is a rather unusual matter of facts, but he does accept them for what they are.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov agreed it was not comparable to the “scale of Mr Clark’s usual domestic offending” and ordered Clark, of Meadow Crescent, to be of good behaviour for six month.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

