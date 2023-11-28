In photos: Winter memories of Inverness and surrounding areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

In photos: Winter memories of Inverness and surrounding areas

Enjoy a nostalgic wander through images from our archives of past times in and around Inverness.

A winter photo in Inverness
Icy memories. Canalman Richard Taylor, lock keeper Ian Stewart and canal diver Len Tait with thick sheets of ice they cleared from the Caledonian Canal in winter 1984. Image: DCT
By Susy Macaulay

We’re getting towards the bleak mid-winter, and sometimes a change from the increasingly frenetic bustle towards Christmas is called for.

Time to sit down with a cuppa and escape down memory lane with these wintry photos from Inverness and the surrounding areas.

Like this stunning image from Inverness-shire, more than 100 years ago.

The gentleman in the photo is Ewen Fraser, driving three horses and a snowplough in Gorthleck. It was submitted by his grandson Sandy Fraser of Inverness.

Ewen Fraser with three horses and a snow plough on a snowy path in Gorthleck near Inverness, more than 100 years ago.
Image: Sandy Fraser

Sandy also shared this photo, from 1946.

That winter was one of the ‘Big Freezes’ across the whole country, with very low temperatures and more than 20ft of snow in parts of the Highlands.

This image shows the David McBrayne’s bus being held up, waiting for the road to be re-opened further ahead at Gorthleck.

Don’t forget, if you too have old images you’d like to share with the Past Times team, please contact us here.

A photo of David MacBrayne's bus is driving through more 10 ft of snow on either side near Gorthleck, Inverness in 1946's winter.

It’s all about keeping warm at this time of year.

We love this photo of firewood cutting operations at Easter Moniack farm in 1953.

John Holmes, left, and Willie Henderson are cutting logs on a vicious looking machine, with absolutely no safety equipment. Refreshing, somehow, in this day and age.

Two men cutting wood at Easter Moniack Farm near Inverness in 1953. They are using a dangerous-looking saw powered by a tractor.
Image: Charles Gair, Inverness.

Here’s a wintry view of Inverness from 1966.

How many changes can you spot?

The bridge these days is festooned with traffic lights, the Bridge Street buildings which look quite fresh there are now universally loathed, and there’s definitely no parking on Bank Street.

A photo of Inverness in Winter of 1966 from the Castle Esplanade, showing the river Ness as it runs through the centre of town.
Image: DCT

Sport keeps many of us going through the winter.

This photo captures the moment in 1975 when Clach got into the third round of the Scottish Cup.

It’s Clach v Stirling Albion, and Kennedy (right) gets the ball past Stirling keeper Young.

An image from a football match of 1975 when Clach got into the third round of the Scottish Cup. It's Clach v Stirling Albion, and Kennedy (right) gets the ball past Stirling keeper Young.

Ten years earlier at Inverness Caley v Raith Rovers, young Caley supporters stormed the pitch to surround Caley centre Donnie Grant after after he scored the first goal of the match to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Keeper Reid of Raith could only stand annoyed in light of the invasion which also included toilet roll, much to the disgust of the player on the right.

Inverness Caley fans storm the pitch in 1965.
Image: DCT

Here’s the Inverness Caley ground looking very wintry in 1990.

The Inverness Caledonian Thistle ground in winter 1990, with snow on the ground.
Image: DCT

The Caledonian Canal is known to freeze up in winter, producing sheets of ice inches thick.

In 1987, relief lock keeper, 25 year old Ewan Fraser of Clachnaharry was able to extract  a block of ice 2 inches thick from one of the frozen sea locks.

A young man holds up a thick sheet of ice taken from one of the frozen sea locks on the Caledonian Canal in 1987.
Image: DCT

The ice looks even thicker here, in 1984 at Clachnaharry.

Here, left to right, are canalman Richard Taylor, lock keeper Ian Stewart and canal diver  Len Tait who had spent the day clearing ice away from the approaches to the lock gates.

Three Caledonian Canal workers hold up thick sheets of ice taken when clearing the locks in 1984.
Image: DCT

Another ‘spot the difference’ photo below- and there have been quite a few changes.

Here’s Inverness railway station in the winter of 1960.

In the background is the Longman with all the ‘new’ factories of the time, the old airfield hangar and the waters of the Ness estuary.

A wide view taken in 1960 of Inverness with Millburn Road and the railway line in the foreground, and the Longman and Ness estuary in the background.
Image: DCT

Icy memories. Canalman Richard Taylor, lock keeper Ian Stewart and canal diver Len Tait with thick sheets of ice they cleared from the Caledonian Canal in winter 1984. Image: DCT
