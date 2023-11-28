Snow gates on Lecht Road closed ahead of more showers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Snow gates on Lecht Road closed ahead of more showers

Forecasters are warning of more snow showers in the area over the next 24 hours with temperatures set to drop to -8C this evening. 

By Michelle Henderson
Images taken of Lecht Road overnight show a large volume of snow in the area.
Lecht Road is closed to all traffic following an evening of heavy snowfall. Image: Snow Online.

A north-east road has been shut to all motorists due to heavy snowfall.

The snow gates on the A939 Nairn to Ballater road were closed in the early hours of this morning as weather conditions deteriorated overnight.

Temperatures dropped to below freezing as heavy snow showers covered the area.

This morning, Lecht Road, which leads to the Lecht Ski Centre, remains closed between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge.

Snow falling on Lecht road reducing visability.
Heavy snow showers were recorded in the area in the early hours of this morning, leading to the closure of Lecht Road. Image: Snow Online.

Agencies are continuing to monitor conditions in the north-east, however, it is unclear when the road will reopen.

More snow on the horizon at Lecht

Pictures taken from traffic cameras in the area highlight the volume of snow, which has fallen in the area overnight.

The rural road has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with large amounts of snow on the trees and the ground.

This morning, forecasters are warning of more adverse weather over the next 24 hours, with temperatures set to drop to -8C this evening.

Lecht Road transformed into a winter wonderland following an evening of heavy snow.
Temperatures are set to drop to -8C this evening as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice comes into force. Image: Snow Online.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for large parts of the north and north-east.

The Met Office predicts snow will fall in the area from 2pm today until 7pm tomorrow evening.

‘Hazardous conditions’: Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice across the north, north east and islands

Conversation