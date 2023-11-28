Snow gates on Lecht Road closed ahead of more showers

A north-east road has been shut to all motorists due to heavy snowfall.

The snow gates on the A939 Nairn to Ballater road were closed in the early hours of this morning as weather conditions deteriorated overnight.

Temperatures dropped to below freezing as heavy snow showers covered the area.

This morning, Lecht Road, which leads to the Lecht Ski Centre, remains closed between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge.

Agencies are continuing to monitor conditions in the north-east, however, it is unclear when the road will reopen.

More snow on the horizon at Lecht

Pictures taken from traffic cameras in the area highlight the volume of snow, which has fallen in the area overnight.

The rural road has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with large amounts of snow on the trees and the ground.

This morning, forecasters are warning of more adverse weather over the next 24 hours, with temperatures set to drop to -8C this evening.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for large parts of the north and north-east.

The Met Office predicts snow will fall in the area from 2pm today until 7pm tomorrow evening.