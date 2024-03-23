Rachel Corsie: My five best football grounds ahead of Women’s Football Weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Corsie: My five best football grounds ahead of Women’s Football Weekend

"The campaign started in 2019 and has been an annual event since, with the aim of putting a greater spotlight on the women's game," writes Corsie about Women's Football Weekend.

A view from the stands of PSG's Parc des Princes, which Rachel Corsie says is one of the best stadiums she has played at in her career.
Rachel Corsie played at the Parc des Princes with Scotland during the 2019 World Cup in France. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

It is Women’s Football Weekend which provides a great opportunity to showcase our game on the biggest platforms.

In England, there will be a bumper weekend of FA WSL action with all but one fixture being played at the home clubs’ main stadium.

My Aston Villa side are hosting Arsenal at Villa Park on Sunday, while other fixtures including the Manchester and Merseyside derbies are being played at the Etihad and Goodison Park respectively.

The campaign started in 2019 and has been an annual event since with the aim of putting a greater spotlight on the women’s game.

Although it is an English FA initiative, it is also set to be an exciting weekend north of the border as Rangers and Partick Thistle contest the Sky Sports Cup final at Tynecastle.

More than 4,000 people are set to attend the final which would be a new record for the Scottish League Cup.

Since its inception, Women’s Football Weekend has helped set record attendances at main stadiums – and over the course of my career, I have had the chance to play in front of big crowds in some great grounds.

Ahead of an exciting weekend of women’s football, here are five of the best stadiums I have played at during my career.

Old Trafford

Last season, Aston Villa played Manchester United at Old Trafford and I remember being excited even when we first found out we would be playing there.

Old Trafford is one of the most iconic stadiums in the game. As a kid, Manchester United were the team outside of Scottish football that I followed the most.

Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie in action against Manchester United.
Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie in action against Manchester United. Image: Shutterstock.

It was a game and occasion we all really looked forward to. In the build-up, you just hoped you would stay fit because you really wanted to make sure you were playing that day.

Emirates Stadium

The Emirates is one of the newer Premier League stadiums and it was a cool experience to play Arsenal there earlier this season.

To play at a stadium like it for somebody my age and at this stage in my career is a big deal.

Over the course of my career, I have gone from playing in front of a couple of people and players’ parents to playing in front of thousands of fans.

I remember the noise from that game. There were several times throughout the match when there was just a surge of noise from the crowd.

I went down injured following a head knock and I think the Arsenal fans thought I was timewasting. They started booing at quite an intense volume, but even that was part of the experience!

Parc des Princes

Although it was where our debut World Cup campaign ended, the Parc des Princes was another really cool place to play.

It was a late kick-off in June, around about 9pm, so it was still quite humid.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie leads Scotland out at the Parc des Princes for the World Cup match against Argentina in 2019.
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie leads Scotland out at the Parc des Princes for the World Cup match against Argentina in 2019. Image: Shutterstock.

The biggest thing I remember is how good the surface was. It was a great pitch to play on.

There was also the noise and the energy from the crowd which you try to feed off of, especially in an occasion like a World Cup match. At these sort of stadiums, those games feel different in a good way and takes it to another level.

Rio Tinto Stadium

A standout memory during my time playing in America in the NWSL was our first game as Utah Royals.

It was the franchise’s first-ever match. We shared the stadium with Real Salt Lake, but the women’s team had their own facilities and infrastructure and so did the men.

It felt like it was our stadium too. We didn’t have to use the same home changing room as the men, we had our own as Utah Royals – and that contributed to a real sense of belonging on that first match-day.

For the first game, they flew our families out to watch.

My parents were there to see us play in front of a sold-out crowd in our home opener. It was a really unique and special experience.

Hampden

Playing for Scotland at the national stadium has to be included in the list.

It is the home of Scottish football and when I think about all the stadiums I have played at for club and country throughout my career, Hampden is certainly one of the most iconic.

I love playing there and everything that comes with it, and I know the rest of the players do too.

First women’s domestic trophy up for grabs in Scotland this weekend

Rangers or Partick Thistle will be the first women’s team to lift silverware this season, as they contest the Sky Sports Cup final at Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon.

The narrative in the build-up to the match has been dominated by Rangers being the favourites and Partick Thistle being asked about how it feels to face them as the underdogs – and Jags manager Brian Graham took issue with the tone of some of the questions.

I can understand why. His team have reached the final on merit, so questioning like it can be tiring.

They have improved greatly over the last couple of years and a place in the last two is a just reward for the progress they have made.

That is not to say it won’t be a difficult ask. Partick Thistle are a part-time team and will be facing a full-time professional outfit in Rangers.

Rangers come into the game off the back of a first domestic defeat this season and their first under manager Jo Potter, having lost 2-1 to Celtic in the league last weekend.

But I think that goes against Partick Thistle. It will give Rangers some extra ammunition. They will come out wanting to show an immediate reaction and to rectify that result.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw not too long ago in the SWPL and Partick Thistle were unlucky on that day not to come away with all three points.

If they can put in another good display then it is anyone’s game – and that competitiveness is what you want to see in a cup final.

