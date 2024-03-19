Unique archive including phots recording life on a 19th century Nairn farm up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unique archive including phots recording life on a 19th century Nairn farm up for auction

Every detail of life on Achareidh farm is recorded in journals, diaries and letters. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
Tom Mackenzie at his turf hut, Trades Park Nairn in the 19th century. From the archive of Augustus T Clarke, Achareidh Farm, Nairn.
Tom Mackenzie at his turf hut, Trades Park Nairn in the 19th century. From the archive of Augustus T Clarke, Achareidh Farm, Nairn.

A fascinating record of daily life on a Nairn farm in the Victorian era will go up for auction in Shropshire tomorrow. [Wednesday March 20]

The 34 journals and four photo albums reveal everything about the life of Achareidh farm from 1830-1899.

Down to the scanty one shilling donation to Nairn parish church and the generous £6 11s 3d (around £1k today) spent on nearly 35 gallons of whisky in 1883, every record tells a story.

From weather to manure

There’s a daily weather journal, folio books showing crop rotations, a record of eggs laid, memoranda of sheep, a manure record, bank account books, volumes of letters, farmer’s diaries—you name it, farmer Augustus Terry Clarke was meticulous in his record keeping.

A page from the Nairn Chapel accounts for 1868, from archive of Augustus T Clarke.

Eight account books, 1837 to 1887, record every item of daily expenditure.

Among the many thousands of entries, those for 1883 include entrance to the Highland Society Show (3/-) and catalogue (1/-), train to Inverness (3/4d), cab hire (4/-) and two papier-mâché trays (4/-).

Photos of local views

The albums include photographs of local views and a snapshot of Africa in 1909-1910, as well as newspaper cuttings on the Boer War from 1899, including accounts of the sieges of Ladysmith and Mafeking.

The unique archive has been held by the Clarke family, formerly of Achareidh farm, for several generations.

Achareidh. From a photograph album from the farm records of Augustus Terry Clarke, owner of Achareidh farm.

Farmer Augustus Terry Clarke (1808-1886) was quite a local personality.

He was an amateur architect of some standing, as drawings by him now held in the Historic Environment Scotland Canmore archives bear witness.

Designs for Clarke family homes

He left designs for his own house at Achareidh, and also for Coworth Park in Berkshire, said to have been home to his father for a while.

He also designed for his brother Henry Danvers Clarke’s home, The Parsonage at Iping in Sussex (now known as Hammerwood House).

The Canmore collection of Clarke’s drawings also includes furniture and clever designs for agricultural machinery.

Augustus T Clarke, who farmed Achareidh near Nairn, designed this fireplace in the red drawing room at Brodie Castle. Image: NTS Brodie Castle.

Brodie Castle even boasts one of his designs, the elaborate chimneypiece in the Red Drawing Room, which can still be seen today.

Clarke was also a magistrate for the county of Nairn.

Huge collection of books

He amassed a huge collection of books, some of which can still be found in circulation today, bearing his own bookplate.

He married Charlotte, daughter of Major John Lloyd Jones, in August 1832, and they had nine children.

An Achareidh farm cart unloading coal from vessel at Nairn Harbour. Image: submitted.</p> <p>

His family owned Achareidh until 1993.

The owners of the Achareidh archive now live in the Midlands and have made the collection available to Halls Fine Art Auctioneers in Shrewsbury for auction.

Fascinating and unique

Chris Moore is Halls’ rare books specialist, and says the archive is important.

“The detail in it is fascinating and unique,” he said. “In this digital age, manuscripts are increasingly sought after.

“There’s no doubt private collectors will be interested in it, but I would like to see it return to a public collection in the Highlands, or at least to the Scottish National Archive.”

The Achareidh lot is expected to fetch in the region of £1,000.

