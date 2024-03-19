Why these Dundee beers are some of Scotland’s best and worth the almost £7 price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why these Dundee beers are some of Scotland’s best and worth the almost £7 price

Holy Goat in my opinion is making some of, if not the best modern beers in Scotland today. Here's my review of three of their bottles...

Three bottles of Holy Goat beer next to a glass full of beer.
These three Holy Goat beers are some of the best Scottish brews I've ever had. Images: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson
By Kieran Beattie

Holy Goat Brewing from Dundee is the most exciting brewery in Scotland right now.

With their focus on big, powerfully-flavoured lip-puckering sours, they’re certainly not everyone’s cup of tea, but for craft beer lovers they simply can’t be beat.

But with great craftsmanship comes a price tag that might make your regular beer drinker wince.

Their beautifully-adorned 375ml bottles range from just under £7, to almost £10 for the absolutely fanciest stuff – supermarket budget beer this ain’t.

But is it worth the price? Well, when you consider a pint of regular fizzy yellow stuff can be north of £5.50 in most pubs nowadays, I’d say 100% absolutely.

Here’s my review of my three favourites from Holy Goat Brewing.

Holy Goat beer 1: Sunsmasher Golden Sour

The Sunsmasher beer from Holy Goat poured into a glass
The Sunsmasher beer from Holy Goat.

Sunsmasher was made with apricots, and boy can you tell.

It’s like opening a pack of dried apricots, and eating it with a handful of dibdab dust… in the nicest possible way.

Profoundly sour, with a delicate balance of sweet, it’s like sunshine in a glass.

The closest beer I could compare it to is the Belgian apricot sour Fou’Foune from Cantillon, one of the highest-rated beers in the world – and if you know funcy beers like me, you know that’s saying something.

And you just know it’s a funky beer when the best before date on the bottle reads 18/11/2032. And no, that’s not a typo.

Told you.

Straight to the five star rating.

Rating: 5/5

Holy Goat beer 2: 1867 Double Export Stout

1867 Double Export Stout poured into a glass.
1867 Double Export Stout.

I love a good stout, but when you start getting to the stronger end of things, the taste really needs to justify the higher booze percentages.

This is one of those beers.

Decadently thick and bittersweet chocolately, it’s like the richest dessert on the menu.

For a brewery to put out both bright fruity sours and dark brooding stouts like this, and they both hit the mark, is amazing.

Rating: 4.5/5

Holy Goat beer 3: Heather Honeybucket

The Heather Honeybucket beer from Holy Goat poured into a glass.
The Heather Honeybucket beer from Holy Goat.

Another golden sour on the list, but this time, it’s much, much sweeter.

Holy Goat’s Heather Honeybucket is packed full of local Scottish ingredients, including elderflower foraged near the brewery, and honey from Falkland Estate in Fife.

It’s like a glassful of honey-soaked flapjacks, and as delicate in flavour as the most floral of gins.

Rating: 4.5/5

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

More from my beer column:

