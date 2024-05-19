In pictures: Looking back at Turriff Show as event celebrates 160 years of farming and fun

Turriff Show is undeniably the highlight of the agricultural show calendar with its long tradition stretching back 160 years.

Like the livestock exhibited at the event, Turriff Show has a rich lineage woven through generations of the north-east farming community.

The first meeting of the Turriff Agricultural Association took place on July 26 1864, the year after the Banffshire Farmer Club amalgamated with Turriff District Society.

Now the two-day show attracts 24,000 visitors a year and is set to celebrate its 160th anniversary in August.

First show was resounding success in 1864

The inaugural meeting at the Haughs in 1864 was hailed as “a promising commencement” with 300 cattle and horses shown.

Cattle judges that year included names and farms still familiar today, including Mr Stephen of Conglass, Inverurie; Mr Reid from Greystone, Alford, and Mr Stoddart of Muiryfold, Grange.

As well as cattle, horses, swine, sheep, poultry, dairy produce and agricultural implements were shown.

While the celebratory show dinner for dozens of farmers was hosted at Mrs Chisholm’s Inn, Turriff, with Garden William Duff of Hatton as chairman.

He was supported by Reverend Gray of Auchterless and Mr Urquhart of Meldrum House.

After the event it was reported that: “The exhibition in every class was most credible to the spirit, enterprise, and skill of the agriculturists in this flourishing district.”

And that enduring spirit and enterprise has ensured Turriff Show has continued 160 years on.

Its roots are still reflected in traditional classes of livestock, equestrian, small animals and dogs, making it highly regarded on the ‘show circuit’.

But as well as the heritage element, the show also has 300 trade stands, vintage vehicles and exciting exhibits for all ages.

‘There’s nothing quite like Turriff Show’

This year, Kipperridge Gundogs will bring world-class displays from Crufts to the Turriff showring, and sheep will also taking to the stage to perform in The Sheep Show.

As the show marks its 160-year milestone, David Allan, president and main sponsor, said “there’s nothing better that connects agriculture to the people as brilliantly as Turriff Show”.

While show secretary Gail Greig added: “There is nothing quite like Turriff Show – a fantastic family day out to experience a range of activities.”

Like most of attendees and exhibitors, Mr Allan is hoping for good weather after a wet start to the year.

But our archive photos prove that whatever the weather, Turriff Show always pulls in the punters whatever the weather.

In pictures: Turriff Show over the decades

