Runrig, Doug Rougvie and restoring Castlegate: Photos of December days gone by in Aberdeen

Our photos of December days gone by brings a little festive sparkle, but mostly shows ordinary life in Aberdeen. From Runrig to Doug Rougvie, and a look back at one of many attempts to remodel the Castlegate, join us on our monthly dose of memories.
Has there been any area of Aberdeen that’s seen as much change than the
Castlegate over the last few decades?
Of course the historic buildings remain the same, but the road layouts and pedestrian areas have been endlessly remodelled.
Just recently, the Castlegate hit the headlines again after
the council replaced granite flagstones with tarmac temporarily to improve safety in a cost-effective manner.
1971: A view of Castlegate shops on December 21 1971. Image: DC Thomson
The flagstones were laid in the 1990s when the Castlegate was pedestrianised, but that was just one of many occasions where the historic square has been renovated.
Council’s bid to restore Castlegate to ‘historic dignity’ back in 1971
Back in 1971, Aberdeen’s Castlegate was one of the city’s busiest centres.
Once a market stance, bus terminus, and through road linking Union Street to Justice Street, it underwent a £25,000 transformation in the early 1970s.
Aberdeen Town Council wanted to restore the site to “its historic dignity, but with a futuristic outlook” by improving facilities for both pedestrians and traffic.
By December 1971, the plans were nearing completion.
1971: As part of the plans to improve Castlegate, the car park in front of the Royal Athenaeum restaurant was replaced with slabs and trees. Image: DC Thomson
A major part of the proposal involved rerouting vehicles to create a one-way system around the Mercat Cross “in the hurly-burly of the old Castlegate”.
All vehicles coming down King Street were directed east and round a central island and back towards Marischal Street and Union Street.
Mercat Cross had major clean in 1972
The Castle Street car park in front of the Royal Athenaeum restaurant was removed and turned into an “oasis for pedestrians” with granite slabs, trees and seats.
Meanwhile the ‘Mannie in the Green’ statue, which had been removed from Castlegate in 1852, was to be reinstated facing the Town House.
The following year, the centuries-old sandstone Mercat Cross, Castlegate’s focal point, was scheduled for a £2150 clean up.
1971: Aberdeen Town Council’s plan for the restoration of the famous Castlegate and the introduction of a new traffic system, neared completion in December 1971. Image: DC Thomson
Regarded as the finest of the historic market crosses in Scotland, then provost John Smith said: “We consider the cross to be unique and worthy of the expenditure.”
But in the 1990s, the car was no longer deemed king, and Castlegate became entirely pedestrianised.
However, it could be argued this took footfall away from the shops and businesses.
In recent years, the idea of reinstating a bus turning circle or terminus has been suggested as part of a wider masterplan to breathe life back into the tired square.
In photos: December days gone by in Aberdeen
1965: Hamish M Inglis, fourth right, managing director of Usher, Vaux (Scotland), joined guests to toast the reopening of the Royal Athenaeum Restaurant. About 120 guests attended a festive cocktail party in the restaurant, whose dining room and cocktail bar had been altered and redecorated. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Who you gonna call? Crowds queued up outside the Odeon cinema on Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen, to see Ghostbusters just before Christmas 1984. Image: DC Thomson
1977: These hardy souls and their assorted crafts took to the River Dee for the start of the annual charity raft race. The event on December 17, organised by the city’s sub-aqua club, started at Mill Inn Bridge and ended at the old Bridge of Dee. Image: DC Thomson
1985: It was a bleak and slushy day on Union Street before Christmas. Through the snow you can just make out crowds of shoppers on the pavement. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Runrig took time to autograph an album for Irene Tough, secretary at Ritzy’s night spot in Aberdeen, when the group popped in to launch their latest album. For the band members, from left, Richard Cherns, Donnie Munro, Iain Bayne, Rory McDonald, Malcolm Jones and Calum McDonald, the album, Heartland, was the first for four years. Image: DC Thomson
1991: It was goodies galore as Mark Cameron, centre, and some of his pals from Aberdeen’s Tillydrone Primary School began the yearly distribution of 200 food parcels to elderly people. Image: DC Thomson
1960: A view of the upper floor of Aberdeen New Market showing just a few of Maxwells many departments. Maxwells occupied a huge section of the upper hall and along its range of stalls, shoppers could get anything from a box of Quality Street to a button for any occasion. Image: DC Thomson
1987: They were animal crackers at Oldmachar Academy Biology Club! The club, open to first and second year pupils, learned about and helped to look after a wide variety of animals. These included a snake, chinchillas, guinea pigs, hamsters, stick insects, snails and a multitude of gerbils. Image: DC Thomson
1975: Nearly completed in College Street was this eleven-storey office block, eleven bays wide. On the left another big office block, an L-shaped building, was nearing completion in the station area adjoining the Guild Street bridge. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Grandchildren of Ina Smith outside her Santa-covered house at Fernielea Crescent, Aberdeen. From left, Claire (6), Kelly (10) and Martin Smith (3) and, right, Darron Greenon (6). Ina covered the front of her home with a wide array of plastic Santas and snowmen, adding a splash of colour to a cold winter’s day. Ina told the P&J at the time “at Christmas I love to go right over the top, no expense is spared on decorations and presents”. Image: DC Thomson
1981: The man the Dons left behind – that was the unfortunate Doug Rougvie. Big Doug confirmed from his ARI hospital bed that he would be with teammates in Hamburg in spirit if not in body. Helping Doug to forget his enforced lay-off following a cartilage operation are nurse Suzanne Fletcher, left, and staff nurse Janet Ritchie. Image: DC Thomson
1978: The New Zealand All Blacks perform the Haka Maori war dance before their match against the Scottish North & Midland team at Linksfield Stadium, Aberdeen. The All Blacks trounced the North-Midlands Select 31-3 on December 5. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Christmas came early for Aberdeen girl Elaine Forsyth who received her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award from Edith Mowatt, president of the Aberdeen Division of the Aberdeen Div”itision Girls’ Brigade. Elaine was a member of the 1st Aberdeen Girls’ Brigade. Image: DC Thomson
1964: Residents in Springhill Road, at Northfield, enjoyed a magnificent view to the north of the Don Valley when this picture was taken at the corner of Davidson Drive on Hogmanay, 1964. Image: DC Thomson
ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.
