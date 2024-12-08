Runrig, Doug Rougvie and restoring Castlegate: Photos of December days gone by in Aberdeen

Our photos of December days gone by brings a little festive sparkle, but mostly shows ordinary life in Aberdeen. From Runrig to Doug Rougvie, and a look back at one of many attempts to remodel the Castlegate, join us on our monthly dose of memories.

Has there been any area of Aberdeen that’s seen as much change than the Castlegate over the last few decades?

Of course the historic buildings remain the same, but the road layouts and pedestrian areas have been endlessly remodelled.

Just recently, the Castlegate hit the headlines again after the council replaced granite flagstones with tarmac temporarily to improve safety in a cost-effective manner.

The flagstones were laid in the 1990s when the Castlegate was pedestrianised, but that was just one of many occasions where the historic square has been renovated.

Council’s bid to restore Castlegate to ‘historic dignity’ back in 1971

Back in 1971, Aberdeen’s Castlegate was one of the city’s busiest centres.

Once a market stance, bus terminus, and through road linking Union Street to Justice Street, it underwent a £25,000 transformation in the early 1970s.

Aberdeen Town Council wanted to restore the site to “its historic dignity, but with a futuristic outlook” by improving facilities for both pedestrians and traffic.

By December 1971, the plans were nearing completion.

A major part of the proposal involved rerouting vehicles to create a one-way system around the Mercat Cross “in the hurly-burly of the old Castlegate”.

All vehicles coming down King Street were directed east and round a central island and back towards Marischal Street and Union Street.

Mercat Cross had major clean in 1972

The Castle Street car park in front of the Royal Athenaeum restaurant was removed and turned into an “oasis for pedestrians” with granite slabs, trees and seats.

Meanwhile the ‘Mannie in the Green’ statue, which had been removed from Castlegate in 1852, was to be reinstated facing the Town House.

The following year, the centuries-old sandstone Mercat Cross, Castlegate’s focal point, was scheduled for a £2150 clean up.

Regarded as the finest of the historic market crosses in Scotland, then provost John Smith said: “We consider the cross to be unique and worthy of the expenditure.”

But in the 1990s, the car was no longer deemed king, and Castlegate became entirely pedestrianised.

However, it could be argued this took footfall away from the shops and businesses.

In recent years, the idea of reinstating a bus turning circle or terminus has been suggested as part of a wider masterplan to breathe life back into the tired square.

In photos: December days gone by in Aberdeen

