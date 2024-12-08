Teen driver dies and three people in hospital after crash near Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teen driver dies and three people in hospital after crash near Inverurie

Three other people were taken to hospital.

By Jamie Sinclair
The road has now reopened. Image: DC Thomson.

A teen driver has died and three other people are recovering in hospital after a crash near Inverurie.

The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car collision on the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman road at 3:20pm yesterday.

He was driving a grey Citroen C2 when it collided with a white Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

His 20-year-old female passenger is in stable condition in hospital, as is the 60-year-old female Range Rover driver and her 64-year-old male passenger.

The road was closed for around 10 hours and reopened around 1am.

The road was closed until 1am. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and those involved in the incident. We will continue to support them throughout the investigation.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash and who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 2055 of 7 December, 2024.

