Teen driver dies and three people in hospital after crash near Inverurie

A teen driver has died and three other people are recovering in hospital after a crash near Inverurie.

The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car collision on the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman road at 3:20pm yesterday.

He was driving a grey Citroen C2 when it collided with a white Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

His 20-year-old female passenger is in stable condition in hospital, as is the 60-year-old female Range Rover driver and her 64-year-old male passenger.

The road was closed for around 10 hours and reopened around 1am.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and those involved in the incident. We will continue to support them throughout the investigation.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash and who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 2055 of 7 December, 2024.

