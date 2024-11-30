Christmas in colour: Archive photos of Aberdeen and Inverness colourised for first time

Seeing photos of Christmas past brought back to life in colour using artificial intelligence technology conjures up magical childhood memories.

A trip down memory lane reminds us of forgotten festive attractions in Aberdeen and Inverness in days gone by.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be controversial, associated with risk or error, and can arouse suspicions.

But utilised carefully and overseen by a human eye, it can be a useful tool.

When it comes to our archive photographs, it can offer an insight into the past that better aligns with our memories…

Christmas in colour in pictures: Archive photos of Aberdeen and Inverness colourised

When we think about our childhood, particularly reminiscing about Christmas, we don’t see it in black and white.

By colourising old photos of Aberdeen and Inverness we bring light and life back to these monochrome faces and streets.

The colourisation software has subtly transformed the early photos.

In Aberdeen in 1964, we see the old corporation bus gently illuminated by Christmas lights as it emerges from the shadows of Union Street.

Shop windows and the Gloucester Hotel sign stand out against a backdrop of grey granite.

And who can forget the utterly enchanting lights that adorned the old Co-op Arcade on Loch Street during the ’60s?

They became such an institution and it’s wonderful to see them restored in colour as they were meant to be enjoyed.

While a dreich-looking festive photo of Union Street in 1973 is actually unveiled as a bright winter’s sky at dusk in colour.

The colourisation of the 1980s photos perfectly captures the garish glitz of Christmas in that era.

Metallic baubles and glittering tinsel of every colour piled up in giftshops was the order of the day.

Many people will have fond memories of Aberdeen’s bustling department stores at Christmas time, and Frasers’ beauty counters were no exception.

Younger shoppers may even have met Santa there in the special grotto, which has taken to the colourisation software well.

Our archives of Inverness aren’t as bountiful, but what we do have colourised beautifully.

AI has even managed to transform pantomime photos of Eden Court Theatre – a tricky task with so many competing colours and elements on stage.

But Dick Whittington is much more joyful in technicolour, even if there is a slight bias towards red hues in the image.

Inverness’ Christmas tree in 1983 was a little sparse, but what a fantastic photo of it being lowered into place in front of Inverness Castle, which AI has colored correctly.

The photo the software struggled with the most, however, was the image of Inverness Provost Sellar holding up little Catherine during the lights switch-on in 1987.

We know in Inverness, the provost’s ermine cloak and hat was traditionally a dark mulberry colour.

But AI struggled with the purple tones next to the green tree and has given the poor provost a slight green tinge.

I think we can all agree one of the most successful colourisation photos is of cute Christmas canines Cindy and Barney in 1983.

The software has perfectly captured Barney’s shiny, chestnut coat and Cindy’s cheeky Dons hat, the doggy duo perfectly epitomise Christmas spirit.

But it’s perhaps the photos of familiar places like Union Street in Aberdeen dressed in twinkling lights that truly encapsulates the nostalgia of Christmas past.

