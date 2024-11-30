Christmas in colour: Archive photos of Aberdeen and Inverness colourised for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas in colour: Archive photos of Aberdeen and Inverness colourised for first time

When we think about our childhood, particularly reminiscing about Christmas, we don't see it in black and white. Using artificial intelligence software, we've carefully colourised bygone festive photos of Aberdeen and Inverness for the first time.

1964: Reimagined in colour for the first time, the Christmas lights give Union Street a softer ambiance, and the AI colourisation has correctly picked up the Aberdeen Corporation colours of cream and green for the bus. This image was taken outside Falconers, now occupied by Evans Cycles, near the junction of Union Street and Market Street. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Seeing photos of Christmas past brought back to life in colour using artificial intelligence technology conjures up magical childhood memories.

A trip down memory lane reminds us of forgotten festive attractions in Aberdeen and Inverness in days gone by.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be controversial, associated with risk or error, and can arouse suspicions.

But utilised carefully and overseen by a human eye, it can be a useful tool.

1965: The crowds turned out for the switch-on of the Christmas lights in Aberdeen in 1965 and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer added a festive touch to the parade down Union Street to mark the colourful occasion. Image: DC Thomson
This photograph is completely transformed in colour. Santa Claus’s sleigh leads the bright parade in lighting up Union Street as crowds pack onto the pavements to watch. The ai software has perhaps been a bit too gung-ho with the red -the bus behind has also been coloured red, but perhaps it was reflecting the lights. Image: DC Thomson

When it comes to our archive photographs, it can offer an insight into the past that better aligns with our memories…

Christmas in colour in pictures: Archive photos of Aberdeen and Inverness colourised

1989: A gift shop somewhere in Aberdeen, filled with Christmas Tree decorations, from baubles and tinsel to candles. The Christmas tree on display is used as an example of how to decorate your tree. Image: DC Thomson
This gift shop looks a lot more welcoming, and its wares are a lot more tempting, in colour. The colourisation has perfectly captured the sparkle of the tinsel, while the boxes of baubles glint under the spotlights. Image: DC Thomson

When we think about our childhood, particularly reminiscing about Christmas, we don’t see it in black and white.

1973: Christmas lights on Union Street above corporation buses and queuing cars by the Music Hall. Image: DC Thomson
Turned back into colour, Union Street at dusk on a bright day emerges from what initially appeared to be a grey and murky winter’s day in black and white. Image: DC Thomson

By colourising old photos of Aberdeen and Inverness we bring light and life back to these monochrome faces and streets.

The colourisation software has subtly transformed the early photos.

1964: Aberdeen’s Christmas lights were still to be officially switched on at a gala occasion the following night… but this picture of the Union Street fairyland was taken in advance as a sneak peek for Press and Journal readers while sections of the lights were being tested. Note that cars could still park on Union Street at this time. Image: DC Thomson
The original black and white photo with the half-cab bus looks a lot older than 1964; it almost had a late 1940s ambience to it. But with subtle pop of colour, we see shop signs illuminated, the long-gone Gloucester Hotel on the left and the lights illuminating the number 4 bus to Woodend below. Image: DC Thomson

In Aberdeen in 1964, we see the old corporation bus gently illuminated by Christmas lights as it emerges from the shadows of Union Street.

1967: The Christmas decorations at the Northern Co-operative Society building in Loch Street were a feature of Christmas in the sixties. The Snow White theme in 1967 was a big attraction. Image: DC Thomson
The lights already looked spectacular, but seen in colour we can see the detail of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, while the delicate lanterns overhead sparkle in colour. Image: DC Thomson

Shop windows and the Gloucester Hotel sign stand out against a backdrop of grey granite.

And who can forget the utterly enchanting lights that adorned the old Co-op Arcade on Loch Street during the ’60s?

1985: Santa’s express parcels service steamed into Aberdeen Joint Station, and on board were children making the special trip on the Inverness to Aberdeen service. Pictured with Santa (Fred Massie) and British Rail’s area manager John Gough are just a few of the children who came along to see him. Each one received a present before Santa was driven to his grotto at Aberdeen Market by a horse-drawn carriage. Image: DC Thomson
The smiling faces of the children are much livelier in colour, while the HD adds more depth to the photo as we see the array of colours in the childrens’ winter coats. Image: DC Thomson

They became such an institution and it’s wonderful to see them restored in colour as they were meant to be enjoyed.

1988: All the fun of the fair came to Union Street thanks to the Aberdeen City Centre Association. On a run of Sundays before Christmas the shops were open with street entertainment from Punch and Judy, Silver Bands, Carnival Rides, Clowns, the Fire Brigade and the Salvation Army. Image: DC Thomson
Colourised and in HD this photo has a lot more depth. While the merry-go-round stands out in the foreground with its lights and painted panels, but in the background you can see a cloud of smoke coming from a gigantic fire-breathing dragon. On the left we have Woolworths, another name long-gone from Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

While a dreich-looking festive photo of Union Street in 1973 is actually unveiled as a bright winter’s sky at dusk in colour.

1985: A young shopper in an Aberdeen store has a sneak preview of what she might find Santa has delivered on Christmas morning as she looks through a Care Bears annual. Image: DC Thomson
The colourised image gives us a better idea of the Christmas crazes that year – Care Bears were all the rage, and the ai software has managed to pick up on their pastel colours. Behind the Care Bears we can see shelves of Wuzzles, a Disney cartoon popular in 1985. Image: DC Thomson

The colourisation of the 1980s photos perfectly captures the garish glitz of Christmas in that era.

1989: Santa gets some beauty advice from House of Fraser’s Estee Lauder consultant Carol Laurie. Even he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the selection of giftwrapped fragrances and beauty boxes. Image: DC Thomson
Is this how you remember the interior of Frasers? Santa looks a lot better in his signature red, and the giftboxes adorned in ribbons look especially luxurious in colour. The software has also given the mistletoe a slightly red tinge, but there’s no mistaking how glam the beauty department was. Image: DC Thomson

Metallic baubles and glittering tinsel of every colour piled up in giftshops was the order of the day.

1979: Many children of the 1970s will remember visiting Santa Claus’s grotto in Frasers and perhaps even posted their Christmas list to the North Pole in his postbox. Image: DC Thomson
Now in colour, this photo is pure childhood nostalgia. Santa Clause sits next to retro white Christmas trees, surrounded by sacks of presents, while a little robin sits atop his postbox. On the far left we see the popular toys of 1979, boxes of Matchbox cars and pretend rifles. Image: DC Thomson

Many people will have fond memories of Aberdeen’s bustling department stores at Christmas time, and Frasers’ beauty counters were no exception.

1964: At nearly quarter to midnight, a number 4 bus drives along Union Street under the bright illuminations. Image: DC Thomson
Reimagined in colour, the same photo has much more depth and warmth. The Christmas lights give Union Street a softer ambiance, and the ai colourisation has correctly picked up the Aberdeen Corporation colours of cream and green for the bus. This image was taken outside Falconers, now occupied by Evans Cycles, near the junction of Union Street and Market Street. Image: DC Thomson

Younger shoppers may even have met Santa there in the special grotto, which has taken to the colourisation software well.

1981: It was a final festive fling for St Nicholas Street in 1981, the street would be demolished the following year to make way for shopping malls. The Equitable building on the right is already boarded up. Image: DC Thomson
In glorious technicolour, lost St Nicholas Street is pulled from the depths of our memories and is alive once again with multi-coloured lights strung up like jewelled necklaces between the buildings. In colour and HD we can see more ‘to let’ signs litter the condemned buildings looking towards George Street. Image: DC Thomson

Our archives of Inverness aren’t as bountiful, but what we do have colourised beautifully.

AI has even managed to transform pantomime photos of Eden Court Theatre – a tricky task with so many competing colours and elements on stage.

1976: A scene from the Inverness panto Dick Whittington. From left, Fiona Avenalle as Tommy Cat, Brian Seivwright as Mate, Max Wyldeck as Captain Mainbrace and Paul Jones as Dick. Image: DC Thomson
Colours and oversized sets help make pantomimes the festive institutions we know and love, and the ai software has definitely injected fun back into this photograph. There’s perhaps a slight bias towards red hues in the ship, but overall this is a success story. Image: DC Thomson

But Dick Whittington is much more joyful in technicolour, even if there is a slight bias towards red hues in the image.

1983: The 45ft Christmas tree that was to add sparkle to Inverness Castle being lowered into position. The tree came from the Forestry Commission plantation at Inverfarigaig on Loch Ness-side, and for the festive season it overlooked the River Ness in the town centre. Supervising its new planting are Highland Regional Council foreman electrician Roderick Gordon and Gorthleck lorry driver David Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
This has been a very successful colourisation, the sandstone castle has taken on a subtle colour, grass is realistic and there’s even some blue sky. We know the colours are fairly accurate here because the Union Jack looks correct. Hopefully the tree looked a bit more cheerful when adorned with lights! Image: DC Thomson

Inverness’ Christmas tree in 1983 was a little sparse, but what a fantastic photo of it being lowered into place in front of Inverness Castle, which AI has colored correctly.

1987: A little something special for Inverness toddler Catherine Brown (2), as Provost Allan Sellar helps her get a closer look at the Highland capital’s Christmas lights – a deserved honour, for it was Catherine who officially switched on the lights. Image: DC Thomson
The ai software struggled slightly with the competing colours in this image, but this is the most accurate incarnation. The tree is a realistic green colour and the Inverness Provost’s cloak and hat were traditionally a dark burgundy colour, which the colourisation has picked up on. It has, however, given Provost Sellar’s hair a festive green tinge and we suspect little Catherine’s snowsuit was probably green with a red bib detail. Ai has accurately brought colour to the Salvation Army Band in the background. Image: DC Thomson

The photo the software struggled with the most, however, was the image of Inverness Provost Sellar holding up little Catherine during the lights switch-on in 1987.

1983: Look at these tops dogs as they perfectly play the part of Santa Claus (or should that be Santa Paws) and Rudolf for the Highland Canine Association Christmas Party at the Cameron Club in Inverness. Dressed up in a Santa Claus outfit is Cindy, an Irish setter with pal Barney, an English setter, as Rudolf. Cindy belonged to George Grant and Barney was owned by Malcolm Hay. Image: DC Thomson
The colourisation has perfectly captured the glitz of the tinsel, but it’s also brought out the dogs’ gorgeous fur in rich colour detail, and happy Barney’s shiny nose. In colour we can see Cindy is a Dons fan as she sports an AFC hat while sitting in her home-made sledge. Image: DC Thomson

We know in Inverness, the provost’s ermine cloak and hat was traditionally a dark mulberry colour.

But AI struggled with the purple tones next to the green tree and has given the poor provost a slight green tinge.

1969: Transformed into a Christmas wonderland, with splendid motifs and glittering tinsel, this was the last Christmas for the Northern Co-op arcade on Loch Street. The following year it would be abandoned and left to ruin in favour the new Norco House, better known in recent times as John Lewis. Image: DC Thomson
The addition of colour makes the arcade appear much more inviting and not so stark. With ai high definition we can better differentiate between the building and the Christmas decorations. Image: DC Thomson

I think we can all agree one of the most successful colourisation photos is of cute Christmas canines Cindy and Barney in 1983.

1987: A man dressed as Santa helps sort out 1500 trees for distribution in the area at the Forestry Commission Inverness district office. Already, 17,000 trees from the North Conservancy had been sent to England and 500 to Orkney. Image: DC Thomson
This photo has colourised beautifully – the software has perfectly captured the withered undergrowth and bare silver birch trees. The surroundings are in stark contrast to Santa’s red suit and the green evergreen tree in his arms. Image: DC Thomson

The software has perfectly captured Barney’s shiny, chestnut coat and Cindy’s cheeky Dons hat, the doggy duo perfectly epitomise Christmas spirit.

1976: If it wasn’t for the Christmas lights, there would be little else to show that this was a festive St Nicholas Street in December. Image: DC Thomson
The colourisation has perhaps been less successful in this photograph, although you could argue there may not have been much colour there in the first place. What does become obvious, though, is that the Christmas lights take the form of tinsel trophies and footballs, to honour Aberdeen’s League Cup final win over Celtic in 1976. Image: DC Thomson

But it’s perhaps the photos of familiar places like Union Street in Aberdeen dressed in twinkling lights that truly encapsulates the nostalgia of Christmas past.

1979: Actor Jimmy Chisholm who plays one of the Merry Men in Eden Court Theatre’s Christmas production Babes in the Wood. Here he is getting in some early practice with his bow and arrow, watched by other members of the cast Tricia Scott and Phil Reilly, right, who play the babes, and panto director John Doyle. Image: DC Thomson
The colourised version brings much more warmth to this panto pose, and fairly accurately picks up on the colours of the Fair Isle style sweater. There’s a bit of green on the ground and walls, but perhaps it was algae and moss. Image: DC Thomson

