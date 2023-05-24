Tories could lose to SNP in key north-east election contest – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tories could lose to SNP in key north-east election contest – poll

Rishi Sunak ally Andrew Bowie’s Aberdeenshire seat is projected to fall to the SNP at a Westminster election, as this interactive map of Scotland shows.

By Andy Philip
Andrew Bowie has spoken out about his family's experiences with dementia. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Andrew Bowie might have a tough contest on his hands. Image: Kenny Elrick.

The SNP look set to lose 23 seats at a general election from the Western Isles to the central belt – but there could be an upset in the north-east.

New research by YouGov projects a tight contest with the Conservatives in Aberdeenshire.

And despite the SNP’s crisis since Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, their vote appears to be holding up well in the north of Scotland.

Here’s how the YouGov research would apply to Scotland in a general election today.

Aberdeenshire

The analysis, based on around 3,500 voters in Scotland, shows Rishi Sunak ally Andrew Bowie losing to the SNP in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

YouGov suggests a 33% vote share for the SNP if an election were held now, compared with 29% for Conservatives.

That would mean a surprise exit for the recently appointed junior energy minister.

However, an unusually high projection for Labour in that area puts a question mark over the result.

Analysists have suggested the polarised debate on the constitution may lead unionists to back a party with the best chance of beating the SNP.

The Gordon constituency, another SNP win in 2019, is likely to stay that way with a five point lead over the Tories.

That leaves Banff and Buchan as the only Tory seat in Aberdeenshire, according to the analysis.

Moray

Douglas Ross is not planning to stand at the next general election. Image: Scott Baxter.

Meanwhile, Moray would also turn back to the SNP.

That seat is set to disappear as part of a boundary shake-up, meaning a result is harder to project.

Douglas Ross, the MP for Moray and Scottish Tory leader, does not plan to stand at the next general election. He is also an MSP for the Highlands and Islands region.

The regional blow is offset nationally if Tories keep their other three seats in the borders, as the research indicates will happen.

Aberdeen

YouGov’s responses put the Granite City firmly in SNP control.

Aberdeen North is projected to have 39% SNP vote share compared with 27% for second place Labour.

Aberdeen South, held by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, looks safe with 35% compared with Labour’s 28%.

Highlands and Islands

MP Angus MacNeil

There is only one change projected across this vast region.

It looks like Labour candidate Torcuil Crichton is on course to win the Western Isles from the SNP.

Angus MacNeill has held the seat there since 2005.

Shetland and Orkney would remain Lib Dem, according to the poll, while constituencies from Lochaber to Argyll stick with the SNP.

YouGov spoke to more than 3,500 adults in Scotland between April 10 and May 21

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]