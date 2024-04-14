Struggling Highland hospitality firms hit by ‘perfect storm’ as harsher immigration rules kick in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Struggling Highland hospitality firms hit by ‘perfect storm’ as harsher immigration rules kick in

Jo de Silva, who runs MacGregor’s pub in Inverness, said bars and restaurants are finding it incredibly difficult to recruit staff.

By Justin Bowie
Highland pub boss Jo de Silva. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland pub boss Jo de Silva. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Struggling Highland hospitality firms are being hit by a “perfect storm” as stricter rules on immigration take effect, an Inverness pub boss has warned.

Jo de Silva, who runs MacGregor’s in the city, said bars and restaurants are finding it incredibly difficult to recruit and retain staff.

She claimed it will now get even harder due to new visa requirements for any workers from abroad arriving in Britain.

Controversial new rules introduced by the Tories mean immigrants will need to earn a minimum of £38,700 to work in Scotland.

That’s up from the previous £26,200 threshold.

While net migration hit record levels of more than 700,000 in last year’s figures, much of the Highlands remain sparsely populated.

‘The people just aren’t there’

Speaking to the BBC Sunday Show, Ms de Silva said: “Hospitality in the Highlands is incredibly stretched.

“Given the fact the tourist season is just beginning now, it is really difficult to recruit.

“The people just aren’t there. We know that pubs are struggling.”

The impacts of Brexit, the Covid pandemic, and the cost-of-living crisis have all been blamed for many of the difficulties facing the hospitality sector.

Ms de Silva said the new salary requirements would be “unattainable” for anyone wanting to work in a pub like hers.

She added: “It really is an absolutely perfect storm.

“I have seen absolutely nobody come up with a feasible, workable solution to this.”

Portree colourful houses in with a stormy grey sky
Skye has experienced major recruitment difficulties. Image: Shutterstock.

Last year, business owners on Skye said they were limiting their opening hours because they were unable to find staff.

A lack of accommodation on the island was among multiple factors blamed for the crisis.

Ms de Silva pointed out Scottish bars and restaurants do not get the same support when it comes to rates relief as businesses in England.

Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “Closures and job shortages in the Highlands are a direct result of the SNP’s failure to pass on the funding that the UK Government provided for business rates relief.”

Donald Houston, an economics professor, was speaking about the difficulties facing hospitality firms alongside Ms de Silva on the Sunday Show.

He warned the Highlands had been “very badly hit” by immigration policies and changes in the labour market due to attracting less immigrants than much of England.

“It’s difficult to see how current labour shortages can be tackled without immigration,” he said.

In December, Aberdeen business chiefs said the Tory immigration curbs were the “polar opposite” of what Scotland’s north-east needs.

We reported how Western Isles residents were left fearing for their future as a consequence of the new policy.

