Aberdeen business chiefs brand Tory immigration curbs ‘polar opposite’ of what north-east needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen business chiefs brand Tory immigration curbs ‘polar opposite’ of what north-east needs

Home Secretary James Cleverly announced the UK Government plan to increase how much legal migrants need to earn if they want to work here.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Home Secretary James Cleverly announced plans to cut met migration. Image: PA.
Home Secretary James Cleverly announced plans to cut met migration. Image: PA.

Controversial Tory immigration curbs are the “polar opposite” of what the north-east needs to grow, according to dismayed Aberdeen business leader.

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly announced on Monday a series of tough measures  including a big increase to minimum salary for migrants.

The Conservatives also want to impose a higher minimum income for married citizens to bring their foreign spouses to Britain.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claims the move is vital to bring down net migration figures, which have remained high despite Brexit and his earlier election promises.

Under the new rules, skilled workers hoping to move to the UK from abroad would need to earn at least £38,700 per year, up by a third from the current amount.

Those hoping to bring over their partner from abroad would have to earn the same amount.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian chamber of commerce. Image: DC Thomson.

Russell Borthwick, chamber of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the new rules would not help the north-east which has an ageing population.

Last year, we reported that the city had the steepest population decline in Scotland despite more people moving to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Mr Borthwick said: “Control of immigration policy should be devolved down to a regional level – because a one-size-fits-all approach simply does not work.

“If regions like the north-east of Scotland are to prosper in the decades ahead, then they will need to overcome the significant challenge posed by their ageing population base.

“By 2030, a fifth of our population will be of retirement age.

“By 2050, that figure will surpass a quarter. This presents a significant challenge around the human capital we require for our wider economy to function.

“This policy is the polar opposite of what the north-east of Scotland requires right now – we need more people to power our economy, not fewer.”

The move has been widely criticised by the SNP.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn condemned the plans.

Westminster SNP leader Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, described the Tory proposals as “economic and cultural vandalism”.

He said both public sector institutions and private firms “badly need migrant workers”.

It’s feared the new proposals could place further strain on the social care sector, since workers would not be able to bring over as many family members under the proposed plans.

Estimates suggest a net total of 672,000 migrants arrived in the UK in the year leading up to this June despite the Tories regularly promising to cut the total.

Mr Cleverly said the controversial new policy will deliver the “biggest ever reduction” to met migration into the UK.

He told MPs: “In total, this package will mean around 300,000 fewer people will come in future years than have come to the UK last year.”

Conversation