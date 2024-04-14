Shinty: Caberfeidh defeat Kinlochshiel to set up MacTavish Cup tie against Kingussie

Caberfeidh will host Kingussie in next weekend’s cottage.com MacTavish Cup quarter-finals after beating Kinlochshiel 2-1 at Castle Leod.

The original tie was abandoned a fortnight earlier when referee Steven MacLachlan took unwell and required life-saving treatment, including the use of a defibrillator, from Kinlochshiel players and firefighters Conor Cormack and Keith MacRae.

MacLachlan and his family were present to thank those who made the difference that day while, after the game, Highland and Islands Fire and Rescue Service area commander Michael Humphreys presented certificates of appreciation to both Cormack and MacRae to recognise their heroic contribution.

Ross Cowie, founder of charity Lucky2BHere, who have distributed over 1,000 defibrillators nationwide including the one used at Castle Leod, was also present.

On the field of play, the prolific Craig Morrison gave Cabers an early lead, touching a Liam Symonds ball forward to the left, by keeper Josh Grant, before tapping it into the net.

Keith MacRae levelled just after the restart, battling to win possession following Conor Cormack’s high ball forward.

Gavin McLaughlin got the winner with just 10 minutes remaining, sweeping the ball home at the back post following a deft Liam Symonds flick from the left.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “That was tough, but we worked so hard to get the win, whether we deserved it or not, and scored a good winning goal to clinch it.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick praised the contribution made by his substitutes following his side’s 2-0 win over Kyles Athletic.

Ruaridh Anderson and Eoin Baikie got the goals and Borthwick said: “Kyles had a couple of chances, but I thought we edged the 90 minutes.

“We lost both Ruaridh Anderson and Dylan Borthwick early in the second half but Eoin Baikie and George Taylor-Ramsay came off the bench and did really well.

“Michael Slimon also came on near the end for his first team debut.”

In a game of two halves in Portree, as Skye raced into a 3-0 lead against Lochaber.

Ross Gordon’s penalty came after Jamie Gillies had been felled, while Dan MacDonald and another from Ross Gordon had the islanders in control.

However, Stuart Callison pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time and his switch to full centre early in the second half helped Lochaber go on to dominate but, with the Skye defence magnificently marshalled by Ryan Harrison, all the visitors had to show for their efforts was Max Campbell’s superb effort from Pat Toal’s corner which made the final score 3-2.

Ross Gordon scored his first goals of the season and he said: “The strong wind played a massive part in the game.

“Our forwards did the business in the first half, but Lochaber came right back into it, and we had to rely on our defence in the second half.”

Lochaber’s Stuart Callison added: “We have to stop leaving ourselves so much to do in these games as it’s not the first time it’s happened this season. That said, you can see overall that we are making progress.”

Newtonmore go third in the table after defeating Glenurquhart 2-0 at the Eilan. Drew MacDonald and Cameron McNiven scored their goals.

Lovat’s meeting with Oban Camanachd at Balgate was postponed by referee John Angus Gillies just ahead of throw up. The pitch was left unplayable following the

noon HIS Sutherland Cup first round tie between the Lovat and Kinlochshiel second teams.

It’s tight at the top of the Mowi National Division as leaders Beauly beat Oban Celtic 6-1 with both Jack MacDonald and Finlay MacLennan grabbing hat-tricks. Ewan Campbell replied.

Fort William stay second, only on goal difference, as they were 4-0 derby winners against Kilmallie in game switched to An Aird. Graham Campell scored twice, in-between efforts from Lewis Clark and Cam Stephen.

The matches between Inveraray and Glasgow Mid Argyll and Col Glen and Bute were both postponed.