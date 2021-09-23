Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Police investigating leaks from Scottish Government’s Alex Salmond inquiry

By Katrine Bussey
September 23, 2021, 2:15 pm
Alex Salmond, the former first minister.
Claims that information was leaked from the Scottish Government’s inquiry of harassment complaints against Alex Salmond are being investigated by police.

The national force confirmed it received two complaints about the “potential unlawful disclosure of information”.

In August, the former first minister revealed he had instructed lawyers to report to the Crown “the outrageous decision of some to publish leaked extracts of the Permanent Secretary, Lesley Evans’s findings in the original unlawful investigation” in a new book looking at the relationship between Mr Salmond and his successor, Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Evans, the Scottish Government’s most senior civil servant, originally upheld five charges against the former first minister, the book Break Up, by Courier editor David Clegg and Times journalist Kieran Andrews reported.

“I welcome the police confirmation of this investigation.”

– Alex Salmond

Meanwhile, previous investigations failed to discover the source for the Daily Record’s story in August 2018, which revealed two female civil servants had made complaints against the one-time SNP leader, who now leads the pro-independence Alba Party.

‘Seriously flawed’

Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 in legal fees after successfully challenging the Scottish Government’s handling of these complaints.

A separate criminal trial, which concluded in March 2020, acquitted him of 13 charges.

Following the conclusion of the criminal trial, the Scottish Government’s handling of the complaints against Mr Salmond was investigated by a committee of MSPs.

The committee, often dubbed the Alex Salmond inquiry, found the government’s handling of the complaints was “seriously flawed” and women had been let down.

Mr Salmond said: “I welcome the police confirmation of this investigation. I have always believed that if you find the sources of the criminal leaks then you find the truth.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have received two complaints regarding the potential unlawful disclosure of information which are being investigated.”

