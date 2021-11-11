Faulty electric car charging points to be addressed after we expose gaps

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Scottish Government has promised to improve electric car charging provision, after problems with vital infrastructure were exposed as part of our climate crisis road-trip.

In the lead-up to the COP26 climate summit, our transport and environment reporters tested the reality of driving an electric van in rural Scotland.

The trip took them from John O’Groats to Glasgow, taking in communities across the north, north-east, Tayside and Fife along the way.

Our journalists found a number of electric car charging points which they were relying on were either broken or inaccessible.

It was a situation familiar to other drivers trying to adopt greener modes of transport.

Almost 40 a week registered as broken

Wider concerns were raised with Deputy First Minister John Swinney in Holyrood on Thursday.

In parliament, North East MSP Liam Kerr told him: “Of those already installed, the number that are faulty now far exceeds those recorded in 2020.

“Almost 40 a week are registered as broken.”

He added: “The Press and Journal made an electric vehicle trip from John O’Groats to Glasgow and found a significant number of charging points, particularly in Aberdeenshire, were broken or inaccessible.

“The Scottish Chamber of Commerce says it is nowhere near good enough.

“Will the deputy first minister address this issue to ensure Scotland has a working network, which will help to reach our net zero targets?”

The Scottish Government has previously said it will phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 in a bid to meet its climate change targets.

Swinney promises effective network

Mr Swinney said: “Over the past decade we have invested more than £50 million in public car charging points, creating one of the largest networks in the UK.

“At the core is making sure no one is left behind as we switch to electric vehicles.

“A transition has to be made in Scotland.

“If Liam Kerr could furnish me with the information about the particular examples I will make sure they are addressed.

“We will ensure the issues raised here are raised with Charge Place Scotland to ensure we have an effective network.”

Electric cars ‘critical’ to climate change

Speaking after the debate, Mr Kerr said: “I will be in further dialogue with John Swinney over the issue because the situation in Aberdeenshire is absolutely appalling.

“Ensuring an uptake in electric vehicle use is critical in our fight to tackle the climate emergency.”

He added: “However, many people across the North East are still not confident enough to buy one due to the lack of charging points in their area while the ones that are in place are often broken.

“At the current rate of Scottish Government progress, it could take around 45 years – rather than nine – to get to their target of 30,000 chargers while a number of the ones currently in place need repaired.

“There is a real risk the purchase of these vehicles will grind to a halt because of the SNP’s failure to provide adequate or working infrastructure.

“SNP ministers must urgently look at solving these issues and enhance Scotland’s electric charging network as quickly as possible.”