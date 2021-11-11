Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Regional figures: Scotland’s death toll on the rise as Grampian records third highest rate of Covid

By Michelle Henderson
November 11, 2021, 3:01 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 3:14 pm
Scotland's health boards have identified 3,340 positive cases; a fall of more than 500 cases overnight.

Covid deaths across Scotland are on the rise as health boards in the north and north-east record a further increase in positive cases.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government revealed a further 26 people have died after testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

A total of 9,332 people from across Scotland have lost their lives to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The surge in deaths comes despite amidst a fall in Covid infections, with 3,340 positive cases identified by Scottish health boards in the latest 24 hours.

The figures signifies a fall of 512 cases on Wednesday’s number of infections, totalling 3,852.

Across Scotland, a total of 3,505,259 people now have contracted Covid-19 from the time the pandemic took hold.

Regional figures

Despite a fall in cases across Scotland, health boards across the north and north-east have seen a rising rate of infections, with NHS Grampian recording the third highest rate of Covid across the country.

Health officials confirmed a total of 386 positive cases were recorded overnight.

NHS Highland has also recorded a similar trend in case numbers rising from 250 cases on Wednesday to 293 today.

Positive cases have also been identified by island health boards, with 12 new cases recorded in both the Western Isles and Shetland, with Orkney recording a further nine cases.

Vaccinations and booster shots

In Scotland, 4,326,392 have received the first dose of their vaccine while 3,921,971 are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 34, 292 also received their third dose of the vaccine, taking Scotland’s total to 1,084,891.

