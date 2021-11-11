Regional figures: Scotland’s death toll on the rise as Grampian records third highest rate of Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Covid deaths across Scotland are on the rise as health boards in the north and north-east record a further increase in positive cases.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government revealed a further 26 people have died after testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

A total of 9,332 people from across Scotland have lost their lives to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The surge in deaths comes despite amidst a fall in Covid infections, with 3,340 positive cases identified by Scottish health boards in the latest 24 hours.

The figures signifies a fall of 512 cases on Wednesday’s number of infections, totalling 3,852.

Across Scotland, a total of 3,505,259 people now have contracted Covid-19 from the time the pandemic took hold.

Regional figures

Despite a fall in cases across Scotland, health boards across the north and north-east have seen a rising rate of infections, with NHS Grampian recording the third highest rate of Covid across the country.

Health officials confirmed a total of 386 positive cases were recorded overnight.

NHS Highland has also recorded a similar trend in case numbers rising from 250 cases on Wednesday to 293 today.

Positive cases have also been identified by island health boards, with 12 new cases recorded in both the Western Isles and Shetland, with Orkney recording a further nine cases.

Vaccinations and booster shots

In Scotland, 4,326,392 have received the first dose of their vaccine while 3,921,971 are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 34, 292 also received their third dose of the vaccine, taking Scotland’s total to 1,084,891.

