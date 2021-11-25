Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon’s approval ratings plunge, new poll shows

Nicola Sturgeon's popularity has taken a drastic hit since the height of the pandemic - but she remains far ahead of her rivals, according to a new poll.
By Adele Merson
November 25, 2021, 9:40 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 4:54 pm
Nicola Sturgeon said she has "no intention of going anywhere right now" when asked about the future of her political career.

Nicola Sturgeon’s popularity has taken a drastic hit since the height of the pandemic – but she remains far ahead of her rivals, according to a new poll.

A YouGov poll shows the first minister’s approval ratings fell almost 40 points since August last year when it was +50.

It comes after the SNP leader revealed she had “no intention of going anywhere” and was determined to lead the country until the end of this parliament in 2026.

However, Ms Sturgeon remains the most popular leader in Scotland and the only one to achieve a positive rating.

It is thought her government’s domestic record on health and education could be behind her popularity halving.

Writing in The Times, Professor Sir John Curtice, of Strathclyde University, said the first minister “is at risk of looking like a politician stuck in second gear” despite the SNP’s electoral popularity.

He said: “While she may still be Scotland’s most popular politician (albeit not as popular as earlier in the pandemic) who leads by far and away Scotland’s most popular party (albeit one dependent on the Greens for its Holyrood majority), there is little sense of progress towards its ultimate goal of independence.”

YouGov’s research also found independence has slipped to eight in the list of voters’ priorities, with fewer than one third of SNP voters (28%) seeing it as a key objective of the Scottish Government.

The poll suggests 40% of people say they would vote yes in another referendum, a drop of one point compared with the company’s last survey in May.

Tory sleaze allegations

Boris Johnson has a rating of -62, a 17-point decline, as allegations of sleaze mount against the prime minister and his government.

Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, had the smallest drop of any leader at four points, but his popularity remains negative at -38.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar saw the largest individual fall in any leader’s popularity, dropping 21 points to -1.

Boris Johnson’s popularity has slumped even further.

The poll shows Labour is poised to displace Tories as the main opposition at Holyrood, with sleaze allegations appearing to hit the Conservatives popularity.

In an interview with the BBC on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said rumours she was looking for a way out of frontline politics were “wishful thinking” by her opponents.

Rumours circulated about when the first minister might leave politics after she said that she and her hsuband – SNP chief executive – may foster children in the future in an interview with Vogue magazine last month.

